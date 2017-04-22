Hershorin Schiff Community Day School holds the first annual Goldie Feldman Legacy Gala honoring Ed and Betty Rosenthal.

Guests of Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Goldie Feldman Legacy Gala had to dust off their cowboy hats on April 22.

The event featured a farm chic dress code and lived up to the description.

After getting a little dirt on their boots while walking down the driveway of Sweetgrass Farms, guests dined at tables decorated with produce grown by Community Day School students. The event began at sunset, which offered the perfect backdrop for the occasion.

The gala honored Ed and Betty Rosenthal for creating the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom and the Community Remember Me Holocaust Organic Fruit Tree Orchard.

With their support the Community Day School has access to fresh produce to use in the food prepared on campus.