Laurie Pike and Elsie Merrill

Hershorin Schiff honors Ed and Betty Rosenthal

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Elise Ramer and Rachel Saltzberg

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School students grew the produce that was used in the table settings.

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School students grew the produce that was used in the table settings.

Jenna Carver, Eileen Levin, Shonna Brady and Katherine Ceaser

Rachel Saltzberg and Darren Saltzberg

Barbara O' Brien and Jessica Balno

Guests were given seed packets as name tags.

Mitch Blumenthal, Colleen Blumenthal, Stacey Edelman and Rob Edelman

Shaye Steele, Barrett Demeler, Melissa Wood and Jordan McPherson

Randy and Jenna Oser

David and Danielle Jackson

Jack and Lydia Corn

Ken Vellone, Jennifer Niedzinski, Milca Rivera and Kendall Peacock

Laurel and Lance Seberg

Guests were treated to fresh produce from Sweetgrass Farms.

Jack and Lydia Corn wander through Sweetgrass Farms' hydroponic growing facility.

Keith and Joanna Blessitt

Brynn Tevlowitz and Howard Tevlowitz and Keren Lifrak

Kate Pressman and Julie Green

Kevin and Megan Micale and Patrick and Erin Duggan

Colleen Bumenthal, Fred Bloom and Sue Rosin

Rebecca and Rob Lane

Ray Walston and Melissa Lano

Betty Schoenbaum and Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Dan Ceaser

Jocelyn Ozan and iris Starr

Observer Publisher Emily Walsh with Honorees Ed and Betty Rosenthal

Honorees Ed and Betty Rosenthal

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School holds the first annual Goldie Feldman Legacy Gala honoring Ed and Betty Rosenthal.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Guests of Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Goldie Feldman Legacy Gala had to dust off their cowboy hats on April 22. 

The event featured a farm chic dress code and lived up to the description.

After getting a little dirt on their boots while walking down the driveway of Sweetgrass Farms, guests dined at tables decorated with produce grown by Community Day School students. The event began at sunset, which offered the perfect backdrop for the occasion. 

The gala honored Ed and Betty Rosenthal for creating the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom and the Community Remember Me Holocaust Organic Fruit Tree Orchard.

With their support the Community Day School has access to fresh produce to use in the food prepared on campus. 

