Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts Artful Lobster

Manasota Key's Hermitage Artist Retreat was packed with art-lovers Saturday, Nov. 12 for Artful Lobster, the annual fundraiser for the retreat. The event began with guests enjoying “Hermitage Hurricane” cocktails and clam chowder while listening to the sounds of steel drum musician Dave Lapio. Before their gourmet lobster brunch catered by Michael’s On East, guests were treated to a performance by Hermitage Fellow and mezzo-soprano Carla Dirlikov Canales, accompanied by local musician Lee Dougherty Ross.

Guests had the opportunity to bid on silent auction items to raise money for Hermitage Artist Retreat throughout the event. Michael Klauber also led a live auction and paddle raise to benefit the Hermitage Campus Branding project.