Chair Beth Cannata and Hermitage Artist Retreat Executive Director Bruce Rodgers

Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts Artful Lobster

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 |

Debi Healy, Carol Whitebold, Malcolm Robertson and Larry Bold

Hermitage Fellow Carla Dirlikov Canales performs for the crowd.

Dale Adler, Board Chair Debbi Benedict and Steve Adler

Linda de Mello, Sophie LaRusso and George Schofield

Michael’s On East server Liliana Martin serves clam chowder.

Elena and Jorge Blanco

Patricia Caswell and Ann Jackson

Floral centerpieces in themed buckets adorn each table.

Robert Jackson and Wendy Williams

Gigi and Ben Huberman

Accompanist Lee Dougherty Ross performs for the crowd.

Kerstin and Nils Weibull

Jane Conner and Martha Huie

Three Santa Claus figures, a holiday lamppost and an “I Believe in Santa” sign make up the Christmas-themed auction item, valued at $350.

Gina Haines, David Dague and Wendy Williams

Mark Cole and Allen Barry

Raffle tickets were placed in Artful Lobster-themed buckets.

Craig Badinger, Mark Pritchett, Phil and Jane Humann

Karen Kaufman and Ellen Berman, board member.

The Michael’s On East catering staff serves lobster to attendees.

Elita Krums-Kane, Caroline Andrus and Joan Engelbach

Karen Solem, board member, with Sharon Prizant, Neil Colton and Joy Rogers, board member.

Karen Kaiser with Jay and Marlo Turner

Hannah Powell, Rita Bicknell, Dolly Vinton and Lauren Bicknell

Etienne and Kimberly Bleach with Sherry Koski

Richie and Leslie Edwards with Terry Chandler

Rebecca Donelson and Bob Blattberg

Jan Chester, Georgia Court and Karen Solom-Board

Terri and Michael Klauber

Veronica Brady, Phil Kotler and Flora Major

Sheila Moore and Dan Denton

Ruth and Andy Maass, board member

Mary Bensel and Lynn Robbins

Supporters of the retreat listened to opera and enjoyed a gourmet meal.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Manasota Key's Hermitage Artist Retreat was packed with art-lovers Saturday, Nov. 12 for Artful Lobster, the annual fundraiser for the retreat. The event began with guests enjoying “Hermitage Hurricane” cocktails and clam chowder while listening to the sounds of steel drum musician Dave Lapio. Before their gourmet lobster brunch catered by Michael’s On East, guests were treated to a performance by Hermitage Fellow and mezzo-soprano Carla Dirlikov Canales, accompanied by local musician Lee Dougherty Ross.

Guests had the opportunity to bid on silent auction items to raise money for Hermitage Artist Retreat throughout the event. Michael Klauber also led a live auction and paddle raise to benefit the Hermitage Campus Branding project.

