Hermitage Artist Retreat Board Chairwoman Debbi Benedict, Bill And Joan Greenfield, Tony Bannon, honoree David Burnett, Jill Greenfield Feldman and Hermitage Artist Retreat Executive Director Bruce Rodgers

Hermitage Artist Retreat awards David Burnett

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski

Joan and Bill Greenfield with their daughter, Jill Greenfield Feldman

Joan and Bill Greenfield with their daughter, Jill Greenfield Feldman

Stan Writesel, Patricia Caswell and Alan Gravley

Stan Writesel, Patricia Caswell and Alan Gravley

Jay and Marlo Turner with Eva Slane and Tricia Mire

Jay and Marlo Turner with Eva Slane and Tricia Mire

Tables were adorned with simple yet elegant decor at the Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 22 at Michael’s On East.

Tables were adorned with simple yet elegant decor at the Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 22 at Michael’s On East.

Rebecca Donelson and Bob Blattberg

Rebecca Donelson and Bob Blattberg

David and Linda Green with Ann and Robert Jackson

David and Linda Green with Ann and Robert Jackson

The Greenfield Prize was awarded to photojournalist David Burnett at the Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 22 at Michael’s On East.

The Greenfield Prize was awarded to photojournalist David Burnett at the Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 22 at Michael’s On East.

Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

Howard Millman and Carolyn Michel

George and Sarah Pappas

George and Sarah Pappas

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski are awarded a print of a David Burnett photograph as a thank-you gift for planning the April 22 Greenfield Prize Dinner at Michael’s On East.

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski are awarded a print of a David Burnett photograph as a thank-you gift for planning the April 22 Greenfield Prize Dinner at Michael’s On East.

Jim Roque, Susan Borozan and Thomas Carabasi

Jim Roque, Susan Borozan and Thomas Carabasi

Joan Wood and Carol Phillips

Joan Wood and Carol Phillips

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski are awarded a print of a David Burnett photograph as a thank-you gift for planning the April 22 Greenfield Prize Dinner at Michael’s On East.

Co-Chairs Sherry and Tom Koski are awarded a print of a David Burnett photograph as a thank-you gift for planning the April 22 Greenfield Prize Dinner at Michael’s On East.

Bob and Ginger Bailey with Pavel Kapic

Bob and Ginger Bailey with Pavel Kapic

Jen Shyu, Dr. Charles Davenport and his mother, Dr. Mary Davenport

Jen Shyu, Dr. Charles Davenport and his mother, Dr. Mary Davenport

Alan Quinby, Michele Redwine and Dennis Rees

Alan Quinby, Michele Redwine and Dennis Rees

Flori Roberts, Lois Stulberg, Felice Schulaner and Ann Jackson

Flori Roberts, Lois Stulberg, Felice Schulaner and Ann Jackson

Carol White Bold, Bill Greenfield and Kathryn Robertson

Carol White Bold, Bill Greenfield and Kathryn Robertson

The Greenfield Prize Dinner was held on April 22 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Photojournalist David Burnett was awarded one of the Sarasota art community’s greatest honors April 22 at Michael’s On East.

The co-founder of Contact Press Images was the winner of the 2017 Greenfield Prize, a partnership between the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation and the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Winners are individuals whose past work and future ambitions make them the ideal artist to take on a commission of $30,000 for a two-year project and residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat.

Typically winners are from either a drama, music or visual art background, but for the 10th anniversary of the award, the jury wanted to recognize photography as another significant artistic discipline in 2017.

Burnett’s Greenfield Prize commision will open at the Sarasota Museum of Art in April 2019.

