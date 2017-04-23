Hermitage Artist Retreat awards David Burnett

Photojournalist David Burnett was awarded one of the Sarasota art community’s greatest honors April 22 at Michael’s On East.

The co-founder of Contact Press Images was the winner of the 2017 Greenfield Prize, a partnership between the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation and the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Winners are individuals whose past work and future ambitions make them the ideal artist to take on a commission of $30,000 for a two-year project and residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat.

Typically winners are from either a drama, music or visual art background, but for the 10th anniversary of the award, the jury wanted to recognize photography as another significant artistic discipline in 2017.

Burnett’s Greenfield Prize commision will open at the Sarasota Museum of Art in April 2019.