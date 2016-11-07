 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Rebekah Boos holds 2-year-old Foxy while Ruff the mascot gives both a hug. Christine Legge of Sarasota was Ruff's alter ego.

Golfers putt forth big effort

Jen Horvat, Lori Ruth and Craig Van Nortwick enjoy the company of Charlie.

Humaine Society volunteer Andrea Rutsky gives Maddie, a 4-year-old Basset Hound, a big hug.

Denise Kepple sits with Shadow, who was adopted during the tournament.

Alice and Dave Young and Paul and Susan Giroux were on hand to support the tournament.

Jose Martinez of Lakewood Ranch, Randall Oser of Sarasota, Steve MacKinnon of Lakewood Ranch and Roger Tichenor of Sarasota won the tourney with a 54.

Danny and Kathy Wilkins of The Villages came to support the fundraiser.

For those who didn't want to adopt a live animal, they could bid on the silent type.

Linda Dirk, a volunteer at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, and board member Sandra Simpson look over silent auction items.

Cindy Skarda visits with Charlie, a 1-year-old Setter mix.

While the golfers didn't bring their children to the tournament, they could have bid on a dollhouse to bring home.

Debbie Reese, Kim Seidman and Carol Hancock of Lakewood Ranch are prepared to head for the first tee.

Shannon enjoys the lap of Marvin Fitzer.

Humane Society hosts another successful Putts Fore Mutts tourney.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The money was coming in, the dogs were going out.

Shadow, a 6-month-old Pomeranian, was brought to the Putts Fore Mutts fundraiser on Nov. 7 at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch to entice participants to visit the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch and to perhaps bring him home.

He didn't last the day.

One of the golfers told Humane Society volunteers to "watch his dog" until he finished playing.

It was another successful day for Putts Fore Mutts, which was being run for the fourth year. Co-chairwoman Susan Giroux said last year's event raised more than $50,000, and while the numbers hadn't been tallied on Monday night, she was confident the 2016 version was going to do even better.

"We have been working on this since May, but it is always worth it," Giroux said.

 

 

