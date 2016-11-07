Golfers putt forth big effort

The money was coming in, the dogs were going out.

Shadow, a 6-month-old Pomeranian, was brought to the Putts Fore Mutts fundraiser on Nov. 7 at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch to entice participants to visit the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch and to perhaps bring him home.

He didn't last the day.

One of the golfers told Humane Society volunteers to "watch his dog" until he finished playing.

It was another successful day for Putts Fore Mutts, which was being run for the fourth year. Co-chairwoman Susan Giroux said last year's event raised more than $50,000, and while the numbers hadn't been tallied on Monday night, she was confident the 2016 version was going to do even better.

"We have been working on this since May, but it is always worth it," Giroux said.