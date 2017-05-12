Golf tournament swings nearly half-million dollars for education

Surrounded by friends, business colleagues and family May 12, Sen. Bill Galvano celebrated three loves — his late-father Phil Galvano, golf and education.

More than 140 golfers turned out for the 21st annual Phil Galvano Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the Manatee Education Foundation, at the Legacy Golf Club. Guests enjoyed lunch, music and robotics demonstrations by Braden River High School robotics students before hitting the golf course.

“It showcases what young people can do if you give them tools to expand their minds,” Galvano said of having Braden River students giving onsite demonstrations. “This is what this tournament is about.”

By event’s end, nearly $500,000 had been raised.

The tournament started in 1996 to honor Phil Galvano Sr., “a golf professional to the stars” who taught such well-known personalities such as Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason, Tony Bennett, Carol Burnett and Johnny Carson.

Tournament proceeds benefit the Manatee Education Foundation, which uses funds to sponsor various education programs throughout the year.