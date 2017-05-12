 Skip to main content
Rusty Pierce and Ben Yates represent Mosaic.

Golf tournament swings nearly half-million dollars for education

Rusty Pierce and Ben Yates represent Mosaic.

Rusty Pierce and Ben Yates represent Mosaic.

Florida District 8 Sen. Keith Perry golfs in the tournament for the first time.

Florida District 8 Sen. Keith Perry golfs in the tournament for the first time.

William Galvano joins his father Sen. Bill Galvano and mother and brother, Julie and Michael Galvano.

William Galvano joins his father Sen. Bill Galvano and mother and brother, Julie and Michael Galvano.

Kim French, of Willis Smith Construction, serves on the board for the Manatee Education Foundation.

Kim French, of Willis Smith Construction, serves on the board for the Manatee Education Foundation.

Jon Costello, Jeff Brandes, Cameron Cooper and Doug Holder chat following lunch.

Jon Costello, Jeff Brandes, Cameron Cooper and Doug Holder chat following lunch.

Kevin Dempsey, of Citi Group, meets up with Chris Flack, of Duke Energy.

Kevin Dempsey, of Citi Group, meets up with Chris Flack, of Duke Energy.

Brandon James, Sen. Robert Buschman and Carl Eskew

Brandon James, Sen. Robert Buschman and Carl Eskew

Mike Cole and Mike Carrillo, of Denta Quest

Mike Cole and Mike Carrillo, of Denta Quest

Marielle Klein, of Pier 22, serves drinks to guests.

Marielle Klein, of Pier 22, serves drinks to guests.

Braden River High School' s robotics team shows off its robots. Clockwise from front left: Reid Kauffman, Gil Burlew, Brantley Deines, Jehzel Maldonado, Evan Lynch, Logan Miller and Jordan Conelias.

Braden River High School' s robotics team shows off its robots. Clockwise from front left: Reid Kauffman, Gil Burlew, Brantley Deines, Jehzel Maldonado, Evan Lynch, Logan Miller and Jordan Conelias.

Evan Lynch, right, practices robotics skills.

Evan Lynch, right, practices robotics skills.

Pat Hagerty, Carl Callahan, Jeff Podobnik, Manatee Education Foundation Executive Director Mary Glass and Ron Allen

Pat Hagerty, Carl Callahan, Jeff Podobnik, Manatee Education Foundation Executive Director Mary Glass and Ron Allen

Alex Dominguez, of AT&T, practices his putts.

Alex Dominguez, of AT&T, practices his putts.

Jay Gordon keeps the energy high.

Jay Gordon keeps the energy high.

SKIP

SKIP

Florida Sen. Wilton Simpson with Sen. Bill Galvano and Manatee County School Board member John Colon

Florida Sen. Wilton Simpson with Sen. Bill Galvano and Manatee County School Board member John Colon

Sharon Smoley, Matt Sacco, Andy Madtes and Tracie Hamersley are all smiles.

Sharon Smoley, Matt Sacco, Andy Madtes and Tracie Hamersley are all smiles.

Jack Morris and Adam Dolman represent Mote Marine Laboratory.

Jack Morris and Adam Dolman represent Mote Marine Laboratory.

Gary Reinstrom, of Jacobites Band, leads the golf procession with songs.

Gary Reinstrom, of Jacobites Band, leads the golf procession with songs.

Jonathan Rees and Jose Gonzalez

Jonathan Rees and Jose Gonzalez

Lisa McNEight and Brian Burriss of Waste Management

Lisa McNEight and Brian Burriss of Waste Management

Annual Phil Galvano Golf Classic benefits Manatee Education Foundation.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

 

Surrounded by friends, business colleagues and family May 12, Sen. Bill Galvano celebrated three loves — his late-father Phil Galvano, golf and education.

More than 140 golfers turned out for the 21st annual Phil Galvano Golf Classic, a fundraiser for the Manatee Education Foundation, at the Legacy Golf Club. Guests enjoyed lunch, music and robotics demonstrations by Braden River High School robotics students before hitting the golf course. 

“It showcases what young people can do if you give them tools to expand their minds,” Galvano said of having Braden River students giving onsite demonstrations. “This is what this tournament is about.”

By event’s end, nearly $500,000 had been raised.

The tournament started in 1996 to honor Phil Galvano Sr., “a golf professional to the stars” who taught such well-known personalities such as Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason, Tony Bennett, Carol Burnett and Johnny Carson. 

Tournament proceeds benefit the Manatee Education Foundation, which uses funds to sponsor various education programs throughout the year.

