Two singers from Gloria Musicae created the perfect ambiance at Amore by Andrea on Oct. 20.

While guests dined on Italian cuisine, the two singers performed along with Artistic Director Joseph Holt on the piano.

These choral artists of Sarasota are the only professional chorus in the area. The group’s season officially begins on Nov. 6 with Viva Espana! at Siesta Key Chapel.

For more information or tickets visit www.gloriamusicae.org.