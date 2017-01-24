Girls Inc. thanks Champions for Girls

The top supporters of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County — AKA members of the giving circle Champions for Girls — who attended the organization’s donor appreciation event Jan. 24 were greeted by a few of the children who they’ve made a direct impact on.

Current Girls Inc. participants Gaby Avilas-Ramirez and Shayla White, major of Girls Inc. mock society “Dream Harbor,” were joined by Girls Inc. alumnas and staff members in handing out nametags to the couple dozen supporters who packed the Girls Inc. gymnasium to be honored.

Donors enjoyed refreshments and light bites while getting to know other supporters and some of the girls who are benefiting from the programs they’ve helped fund.