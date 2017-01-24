 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Joan and Bart Levenson with Kay Mathers

Girls Inc. thanks Champions for Girls

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Joan and Bart Levenson with Kay Mathers

Kim Falco, Heather and Charlie Annaloro and Karen Fisher

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Kim Falco, Heather and Charlie Annaloro and Karen Fisher

Julie Sullivan, Connie Thompkins and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Julie Sullivan, Connie Thompkins and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer

Claudia Cardillo, Sheba Matheu and Jennifer Compton

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Claudia Cardillo, Sheba Matheu and Jennifer Compton

Gloria Moss and her daughter, Marian Moss

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Gloria Moss and her daughter, Marian Moss

Teresa Hanafi, Peggy Graf, Kim Cornetet and Tricia Dickerson

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Teresa Hanafi, Peggy Graf, Kim Cornetet and Tricia Dickerson

(Front) Shayla White, Gaby Avilas-Ramirez, (back) Alex Perez, Ariana Cruz and Jamie Minton

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

(Front) Shayla White, Gaby Avilas-Ramirez, (back) Alex Perez, Ariana Cruz and Jamie Minton

John and Pam Mader

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

John and Pam Mader

Jessie Wingar, Sally Seeger and Amy Nelson

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Jessie Wingar, Sally Seeger and Amy Nelson

Marlo Turner and Lauren Hughey

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Marlo Turner and Lauren Hughey

Susan Buck and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Susan Buck and Girls Inc. of Sarasota County Executive Director Angie Stringer

Share
The nonprofit celebrated its top donors at a reception Jan. 24.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The top supporters of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County — AKA members of the giving circle Champions for Girls — who attended the organization’s donor appreciation event Jan. 24 were greeted by a few of the children who they’ve made a direct impact on.

Current Girls Inc. participants Gaby Avilas-Ramirez and Shayla White, major of Girls Inc. mock society “Dream Harbor,” were joined by Girls Inc. alumnas and staff members in handing out nametags to the couple dozen supporters who packed the Girls Inc. gymnasium to be honored.

Donors enjoyed refreshments and light bites while getting to know other supporters and some of the girls who are benefiting from the programs they’ve helped fund.

Related Stories