Friends of the Sarasota Ballet President Janice Kunkel and Board Member Peggy Sweeny laugh as Sweeny addresses the crowd.

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet celebrate a new season

Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 |

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet President Janice Kunkel and Board Member Peggy Sweeny laugh as Sweeny addresses the crowd.

Gudrun and Jorgen Graugaard

Gudrun and Jorgen Graugaard

Board Member Laurie Fitch discusses upcoming Friends of the Sarasota Ballet events.

Board Member Laurie Fitch discusses upcoming Friends of the Sarasota Ballet events.

Laurie Fitch, board member, and Virginia Tashian

Laurie Fitch, board member, and Virginia Tashian

Christopher Hird, the new director of education for the Ballet, laughs as Director Iain Webb explains to the crowd that he recently learned Hird has a deep appreciation for ABBA.

Christopher Hird, the new director of education for the Ballet, laughs as Director Iain Webb explains to the crowd that he recently learned Hird has a deep appreciation for ABBA.

Board members Peggy Sweeny and Donna Maytham with President Janice Kunkel, Director Iain Webb and board members Laurie Fitch, Barbara Jacob, Pat Golemme and Lydia Landa

Board members Peggy Sweeny and Donna Maytham with President Janice Kunkel, Director Iain Webb and board members Laurie Fitch, Barbara Jacob, Pat Golemme and Lydia Landa

Barbara Banks photography is displayed on the walls of the Bird Key Yacht Club lobby.

Barbara Banks photography is displayed on the walls of the Bird Key Yacht Club lobby.

Martha Harrison with Hillary Steele, board president, and Peter Miller, board member

Martha Harrison with Hillary Steele, board president, and Peter Miller, board member

Richard March and Betty York

Richard March and Betty York

Attendees clap after hearing Webb explain what they can expect from this new season.

Attendees clap after hearing Webb explain what they can expect from this new season.

Marilynn Petrillo and Dick Johnson

Marilynn Petrillo and Dick Johnson

Gail Landry and Anne Roberts

Gail Landry and Anne Roberts

Director Iain Webb, Chair of the Board of Directors Hillary Steele and Director of Education Christopher Hird

Director Iain Webb, Chair of the Board of Directors Hillary Steele and Director of Education Christopher Hird

Karol Foss and Lydia Landa

Karol Foss and Lydia Landa

The organization hosted the first of its showcase luncheons at Bird Key Yacht Club.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet members gathered at Bird Key Yacht Club Monday, Nov. 7 to learn what they can expect from a new season at the Sarasota Ballet. Director Iain Webb reviewed the company’s schedule for the next several months, and Christopher Hird, the new director of education for the Ballet, explained what it was like to go to Brazil to recruit new dancers.

Hird moved to Sarasota from Boston in July, and after just a week here, he left for Brazil. In Brazil, Hird attended dance competitions where he found three new trainees for the Ballet — Mirella Costa Neto, Weslley Carvalho and Ivan Duarte. Hird says the Brazilians are a bit homesick, but they’re incredibly thankful to be here. When asked what their favorite part of being in Sarasota is, Hird says the trainees said “every day.”

