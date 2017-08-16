 Skip to main content
Kim Livengood, Sharna Rozin and Lynn Bates

FPRA hosts awards luncheon

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Immediate Past President Mischa Kirby, President, Tara Poulton and President-Elect Rhonda Leiberick

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Erin McLeod and Joe Curley

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Alyssa Holcomb, Sheryl Vieira and The Central West Coast Chapter President Tara Poulton.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Daniel Hodous and Sharon Kunkel

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Jill McGarry and Shelby Isaacson

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Terri Behling and Alyson Lundell

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Laura Haw and Carol Schoff

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Erin Duggan and Michelle Bente

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

Immediate Past President Mischa Kirby and Julie Platt

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 |

The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association honored its current and incoming board members.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association had a lot to celebrate on Aug. 16 at Sophie's at Saks. 

The organization, which offers networking and professional opportunities to public relations specialists throughout Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, gathered for the annual chapter awards and board installation.

In addition to honoring its previous board and welcoming its incoming board members, immediate Past President Mischa Kirby celebrated the chapter's recent Chapter of the Year award win Aug. 7 at the FPRA Annual Conference in Orlando.

"Not every chapter gets an award," Kirby said. "We wanted to show how dedicated we were to the profession and to the association."

