FPRA hosts awards luncheon

The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association had a lot to celebrate on Aug. 16 at Sophie's at Saks.

The organization, which offers networking and professional opportunities to public relations specialists throughout Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, gathered for the annual chapter awards and board installation.

In addition to honoring its previous board and welcoming its incoming board members, immediate Past President Mischa Kirby celebrated the chapter's recent Chapter of the Year award win Aug. 7 at the FPRA Annual Conference in Orlando.

"Not every chapter gets an award," Kirby said. "We wanted to show how dedicated we were to the profession and to the association."