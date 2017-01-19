 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Grace Toale "I want to get any animals that need rescuing (and give them a home.) Any animals, but my favorite are dogs."

Four years from now, I hope ...

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Grace Toale "I want to get any animals that need rescuing (and give them a home.) Any animals, but my favorite are dogs."

Buy this Photo
Natalie Litke I want to go to Canada, because my cousin is there. It probably snows a lot.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Natalie Litke I want to go to Canada, because my cousin is there. It probably snows a lot.

Buy this Photo
Zachary Kurnov (I want to) go to California. I want to go on the Golden Gate Bridge. My mom said it was cool. I would also see Steph Curry play. I also want to be in the NBA, but (in four years) when I’m 11 I won’t be old enough.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Zachary Kurnov (I want to) go to California. I want to go on the Golden Gate Bridge. My mom said it was cool. I would also see Steph Curry play. I also want to be in the NBA, but (in four years) when I’m 11 I won’t be old enough.

Buy this Photo
Gracie Bailey A goal I have is to get my goal on my Fitbit. It’s 7,272 steps a day. Sometimes I have different goals.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Gracie Bailey A goal I have is to get my goal on my Fitbit. It’s 7,272 steps a day. Sometimes I have different goals.

Buy this Photo
Ollie Eppinger Get every Tic Tac bottle in the world and every Tic Tac. I’ve never tried blueberry. Whenever I get blue it’s always blackberry.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Ollie Eppinger Get every Tic Tac bottle in the world and every Tic Tac. I’ve never tried blueberry. Whenever I get blue it’s always blackberry.

Buy this Photo
Emily Whitehurst I want to get a pet. I have two dogs right now, so probably another dog, a fish (I used to have a beta) and a cat.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Emily Whitehurst I want to get a pet. I have two dogs right now, so probably another dog, a fish (I used to have a beta) and a cat.

Buy this Photo
Zack Harshman I want to play Pokemon Go! With Noah. He’s my best friend.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Zack Harshman I want to play Pokemon Go! With Noah. He’s my best friend.

Buy this Photo
Leo Schwimmer Get a lot of Tic Tacs for Ollie. He needs them to make something. I don’t know what he is making, but I know he wants them.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Leo Schwimmer Get a lot of Tic Tacs for Ollie. He needs them to make something. I don’t know what he is making, but I know he wants them.

Buy this Photo
Noah Rominiecki I want candy to fall from the sky when it rains.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Noah Rominiecki I want candy to fall from the sky when it rains.

Buy this Photo
Merribeth Brown I want to get my score over 1,000 on my app Slither.io.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Merribeth Brown I want to get my score over 1,000 on my app Slither.io.

Buy this Photo
Beatrize Deguzman Help endangered species like tigers, because I like endangered species.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Beatrize Deguzman Help endangered species like tigers, because I like endangered species.

Buy this Photo
Ethan Gooch (I want to be) a Publix worker so I can eat all the food and the cookies. I would eat cereal for breakfast, I guess. For lunch I would eat a sandwich. I guess my snacks would be cookies and juice. My dinner would be pasta.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 |

Ethan Gooch (I want to be) a Publix worker so I can eat all the food and the cookies. I would eat cereal for breakfast, I guess. For lunch I would eat a sandwich. I guess my snacks would be cookies and juice. My dinner would be pasta.

Buy this Photo
Share
We asked second graders at Southside Elementary their personal goals for the next four years.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

As a new presidential administration prepares its list of objectives, the second-graders in Carol West’s class at Southside Elementary are identifying goals of their own.

Some will be busy starting their career at Publix, if they can keep their hands off the cookies. Others, meanwhile, will continue their quest to collect every flavor of Tic Tac. And while none of them know what the future holds, we’re pretty sure it won’t include candy falling from the sky (sorry, Noah).

 


 

 

Related Stories