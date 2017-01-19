As a new presidential administration prepares its list of objectives, the second-graders in Carol West’s class at Southside Elementary are identifying goals of their own.

Some will be busy starting their career at Publix, if they can keep their hands off the cookies. Others, meanwhile, will continue their quest to collect every flavor of Tic Tac. And while none of them know what the future holds, we’re pretty sure it won’t include candy falling from the sky (sorry, Noah).



