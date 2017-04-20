First Presbyterian Preschool parents and staff gathered at the Michael's Wine Cellar on April 20.

Michael's Wine Cellar was abuzz on April 20 as First Presbyterian Preschool parents and teachers greeted each other to the First Roots fundraiser.

The event benefited preschool activities, but money wasn't at the forefront of Preschool Director Clare Carter's mind. It was the sense of community that has endured throughout the facility's 70 years.

"I feel that every day when I walk onto the campus," Carter said. "It's just every parent that is part of our school ... are good friends. I know that when they come to us, they are making friends for life."