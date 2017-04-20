 Skip to main content
Gina Benderson, Ellen Johnson and Janine Taber

First Presbyterian Preschool holds annual fundraiser

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Jill DeGuzman, Kelly Fitzgerald and Jodilyn Khuu

Anastasia Stefanou and Walter Turek

Liz Dobbins and Donna Deputy

Pam Harding and Candace Ferguson

Kat and Gary Heard and Scott and Clare Carter

Lauren Blomster and Jessica Bringas

Peter Crowley, John Dooley and Chelsea Dooley

Julie Gramman and Kathy Varsalona

Tina Miller, Samanatha Callaway, Keli Crowley and Michelle Stensik

Tina Miller, Samanatha Callaway, Clare Carter, Keli Crowley and Michelle Stensik

Danielle O' Donnell and Doug Fish

Leigh Daley and Sean Daley

First Presbyterian Preschool parents and staff gathered at the Michael's Wine Cellar on April 20.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Michael's Wine Cellar was abuzz on April 20 as First Presbyterian Preschool parents and teachers greeted each other to the First Roots fundraiser. 

The event benefited preschool activities, but money wasn't at the forefront of Preschool Director Clare Carter's mind. It was the sense of community that has endured throughout the facility's 70 years. 

"I feel that every day when I walk onto the campus," Carter said. "It's just every parent that is part of our school ... are good friends. I know that when they come to us, they are making friends for life."

 

