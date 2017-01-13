St. Mary’s Academy and St. Martha’s Catholic School rolled out the red carpet for their Kentucky Derby themed father daughter dance.

It was Melissa Precourt’s first year organizing St. Mary’s Academy and St. Martha’s Catholic School’s annual father daughter dance. When it came time to pick a theme she had just one thing in mind — hats.

“I just thought of the idea of dads and their little girls together, and I thought bow ties and big hats,” Precourt said. “I thought that would be adorable.”

Just as Precourt envisioned, hats were the accessory of choice for attendees of the Kentucky Derby Themed father daughter dance Jan. 13 at St. Martha’s Catholic School.

After walking the red carpet to the door, fathers and daughters walked under a series of large, floral horse shoes.The event also featured face painting, a photo booth and dancing. Paper horses and flags decorated the tables.

“We can take a little more pride in it because we made it,” Precourt said of the decorations.