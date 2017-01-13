 Skip to main content
Elsa Bulger and Katty Day

Fathers and daughters enjoy a night at the Derby

Tables were decorated with paper horses and flags.

Greg Harrell with daughters Celeste, Theresa and Natalie Harrell

Christopher Smith with daughters Sophia and Chloe Smith

Doug and Lilly Wheeler

Tessa and Dave Wissel

Rachel, Michael and Carleigh Morris

Chris and Kellie Cool

Anna Maria, Oscar and Juliana Martinez

Sophia and Tony Skidmore

Roger and Reme Stainton

Jasmine, Nick and Sophia Antico

Mike and Alexa Rouen

Erin, Owen and Kaitlyn Galvin

Anne Marie, Gregg and Ashley Sledziewski

Michael and Lilly Truax

Roselynn, John and Rory Wagner

Brooklyn and Tom Hauenstein

Tom and Faith Class get their photo taken in the photo booth.

Tom and Faith Class look at their photo booth photos.

Alaina Reboul, Ashley Olah and Eve Hare choose props to take with inside the photo booth.

Hanna Hornung gets her photo taken in the photo booth.

Hanna Hornung gets her photo taken in the photo booth.

Ilanna Hebert, Isabella Onan and Gwendolyn Precourt dance.

Jasmine Antico stands on her father’s shoes while they dance at St. Mary Academy and St. Martha Catholic School’s father daughter dance.

St. Mary’s Academy and St. Martha’s Catholic School rolled out the red carpet for their Kentucky Derby themed father daughter dance.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It was Melissa Precourt’s first year organizing St. Mary’s Academy and St. Martha’s Catholic School’s annual father daughter dance. When it came time to pick a theme she had just one thing in mind — hats.

“I just thought of the idea of dads and their little girls together, and I thought bow ties and big hats,” Precourt said. “I thought that would be adorable.”

Just as Precourt envisioned, hats were the accessory of choice for attendees of the Kentucky Derby Themed father daughter dance Jan. 13 at St. Martha’s Catholic School.

After walking the red carpet to the door, fathers and daughters walked under a series of large, floral horse shoes.The event also featured face painting, a photo booth and dancing. Paper horses and flags decorated the tables.  

“We can take a little more pride in it because we made it,” Precourt said of the decorations.

 

