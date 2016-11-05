Families welcome fall at Bay Preserve

Erica Timmerman was pleasantly surprised at the abundance of marine life she found wading in the waters of Little Sarasota Bay Saturday morning.



Timmerman scooped up crown conch, shrimp and a rare find of a baby brittle starfishto display during the 2016 Fall Family Festival hosted by Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast at Bay Preserve.



“This estuary acts like as a fish nursery,” Timmerman said.

All of her finds were on display with Around the Bend Nature Tours to educate families in attendance about the importance of preserving the area. The day included live music, lawn games, tree climbing, kayaking and wading in the waters for marine life.



Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast President Christine Johnson said the goal was to get people outdoors for the day.

“There aren’t many places left in our county where you can have a recreational space that is adjacent to the bay,” Johnson said. “We’re losing that public access to waterways.”