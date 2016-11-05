 Skip to main content
2016 Fall Family Festival

Families welcome fall at Bay Preserve

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

A male crab that was found on the banks of Bay Preserve.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Milam Cantero tests his balance on a slack rope.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Children climb to the tops of the trees during the 2016 Fall Family Festival.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Children climb to the tops of the trees during the 2016 Fall Family Festival.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Aliya Kagalwala and Mehnaz Juna try hula hooping.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Amy Raspiller of Peace, Love and Hoopiness gives hula hoop demonstrations on the lawn at Bay Preserve.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Charles Rock starts his climb up.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast President Christine Johnson and Harold Johnson

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

A crown conch was freshly caught for the 2016 Fall Family Festival.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Darien, Jeff and Kayla Christensen

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Erica Timmerman of Around the Bend Nature Tours holds up baby shrimp caught in the waters near Bay Preserve.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Everly, Evie and Jon Snyder

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Harper Donahue and Lucas Deatherage delight in observing marine life.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Attendees had the opportunity this year to kayak in Little Sarasota Bay.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Kendall Dooley and Maxine Temple sit high in the trees.

2016 Fall Family Festival

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 |

Lucas Deatherage gets excited about seeing baby shrimp.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast hosts residents at Bay Preserve for the 2016 Fall Family Festival.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Erica Timmerman was pleasantly surprised at the abundance of marine life she found wading in the waters of Little Sarasota Bay Saturday morning. 

Timmerman scooped up crown conch, shrimp and a rare find of a baby brittle starfishto display during the 2016 Fall Family Festival hosted by Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast at Bay Preserve.

“This estuary acts like as a fish nursery,” Timmerman said. 

All of her finds were on display with Around the Bend Nature Tours to educate families in attendance about the importance of preserving the area. The day included live music, lawn games, tree climbing, kayaking and wading in the waters for marine life. 

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast President Christine Johnson said the goal was to get people outdoors for the day. 

“There aren’t many places left in our county where you can have a recreational space that is adjacent to the bay,” Johnson said. “We’re losing that public access to waterways.”

