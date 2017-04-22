Euphemia Haye walks for a cure

Since 2002, Ray and D’Arcy Arpke have taken one step at a time to raise funds for Type 1 Diabetes research.

After their daughter Kate was diagnosed with the disease in 2001, the couple, who owns Euphemia Haye restaurant, has worked to raise money and awareness of diabetes through writing letters, fundraising and hosting a JDRF-affiliated walk.

On April 22, 41 supporters gathered for the annual walk at Joan Durante Park. Before they began their walk around the park, the participants had breakfast, heard about new research on Type 1 Diabetes and heard from two teenagers and one child living with the disease.

As of April 22, Team Euphemia raised $16,501 for JDRF research, surpassing the goal of $15,000.