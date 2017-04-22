 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
D’Arcy and Ray Arpke plan the walk each year in honor of their daughter Kate who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2001.

Euphemia Haye walks for a cure

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

D’Arcy and Ray Arpke plan the walk each year in honor of their daughter Kate who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2001.

Olive Imerman and Addy Hartley pose before they begin the JDRF walk. Imerman was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and shared some facts about her day-to-day life with participants.

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Olive Imerman and Addy Hartley pose before they begin the JDRF walk. Imerman was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and shared some facts about her day-to-day life with participants.

Danny and Vicki Kriser

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Danny and Vicki Kriser

After the walk, Olive Imerman sold tea and lemonade to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

After the walk, Olive Imerman sold tea and lemonade to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Bill Dooley and Mike Haycock

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Bill Dooley and Mike Haycock

Lyn Haycock, Meike Dooley, Eileen Panza and Susan Phillips

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Lyn Haycock, Meike Dooley, Eileen Panza and Susan Phillips

Olive Imerman hops around a tree at Joan Durante Park before the JDRF walk.

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Olive Imerman hops around a tree at Joan Durante Park before the JDRF walk.

George and Petra McClure

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

George and Petra McClure

Kathy and Tim Shouffer and Fred and Susan Bartizal

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Kathy and Tim Shouffer and Fred and Susan Bartizal

About 40 people participated in the annual JDRF walk hosted by Euphemia Haye restaurant on April 22.

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

About 40 people participated in the annual JDRF walk hosted by Euphemia Haye restaurant on April 22.

D’Arcy and Ray Arpkle stand with a poster of their daughter Kate, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2001.

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

D’Arcy and Ray Arpkle stand with a poster of their daughter Kate, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2001.

Linda, Hannah and Michael Carlo. Hannah Carlo, who has Type 1 Diabetes, shared her story with the crowd at Euphemia Haye on April 22.

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Linda, Hannah and Michael Carlo. Hannah Carlo, who has Type 1 Diabetes, shared her story with the crowd at Euphemia Haye on April 22.

D’Arcy Arpke cuts the ribbon to signal the start of the JDRF walk.

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

D’Arcy Arpke cuts the ribbon to signal the start of the JDRF walk.

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual JDRF-affiliated walk took place on April 22 at Joan Durante Park.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Since 2002, Ray and D’Arcy Arpke have taken one step at a time to raise funds for Type 1 Diabetes research.

After their daughter Kate was diagnosed with the disease in 2001, the couple, who owns Euphemia Haye restaurant, has worked to raise money and awareness of diabetes through writing letters, fundraising and hosting a JDRF-affiliated walk.

On April 22, 41 supporters gathered for the annual walk at Joan Durante Park.  Before they began their walk around the park, the participants had breakfast, heard about new research on Type 1 Diabetes and heard from two teenagers and one child living with the disease.

As of April 22, Team Euphemia raised $16,501 for JDRF research, surpassing the goal of $15,000.

Related Stories