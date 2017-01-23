The former vice president kicked off this year’s Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series.

The Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture series welcomed former Vice President Dick Cheney Jan. 23 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.

However, it turns out Cheney is the Vice President that almost wasn’t.

Cheney, who held the office under President George W. Bush’s administration, originally turned down the President’s invitation to join him on the ticket.

“I never met a vice president who was happy,” Cheney said.

Despite turning down the offer, Cheney agreed to help Bush find a replacement. In the end, Cheney failed as a headhunter and accepted the position on one condition.

“I have to be able to come down and sit down with you and tell you all the reasons this is a bad idea,” Cheney remembers telling Bush.

Cheney wasn’t able to convince Bush that his candidacy was a bad idea, but he said is glad for it.

“He never accepted no for answer, and in the end I’m glad I said yes,” Cheney said.