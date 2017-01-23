 Skip to main content
Vice President Dick Cheney stands with Ringling College of Art and Design student Jeffrey Nguyen. Nguyen painted a portrait of the former vice president, which was presented to him during the event.

Dick Cheney speaks at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Vice President Dick Cheney stands with Ringling College of Art and Design student Jeffrey Nguyen. Nguyen painted a portrait of the former vice president, which was presented to him during the event.

Vice President Dick Cheney discussed 9/11, President Donald Trump and his struggle with heart disease with moderator Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Committee Chairman Patrick Duggan.

Cheney spoke to a packed auditorium.

The Ringling College Library Association is a nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing development of the Ringling College Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Judy Jenkins, Robair Simonson, Linda McDonald, Bernice Weiss

Jane and Ken Schermer

Don and Jean Blair, Karen Griffith and Dick Thielen

Ringling College of Art and Design Director of Development Michael Eastman, Joanne Powers and Peter Powers.

Ringling College Library Association Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz and Ringling College of Art and Design Larry Thompson.

Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Committee member Cindy Stuhley and Ringling College Library Association Membership and Events Administrator Michelle Frau

Jan Schmidt, Vice President Dick Cheney and Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson

The former vice president kicked off this year’s Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture series welcomed former Vice President Dick Cheney Jan. 23 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.

However, it turns out Cheney is the Vice President that almost wasn’t.

Cheney, who held the office under President George W. Bush’s administration, originally turned down the President’s invitation to join him on the ticket.

“I never met a vice president who was happy,” Cheney said.

Despite turning down the offer, Cheney agreed to help Bush find a replacement. In the end, Cheney failed as a headhunter and accepted the position on one condition.

“I have to be able to come down and sit down with you and tell you all the reasons this is a bad idea,” Cheney remembers telling Bush.

Cheney wasn’t able to convince Bush that his candidacy was a bad idea, but he said is glad for it.

“He never accepted no for answer, and in the end I’m glad I said yes,” Cheney said.

 

