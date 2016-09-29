Designing Women Boutique Salon Series returns after summer hiatus

After taking three months off for summer the Designing Women Boutique kicked off fall with a lecture titled “Mable Ringling: The Significant Aspects of her Legacy Today.” Attendees enjoyed boxed lunches and boutique shopping before Ron McCarty, keeper of the Ca’ d’Zan, shared little-known facts about John and Mable Ringling’s Venetian Gothic-style home.



Proceeds from the lecture series go to the Designing Women Boutique grant pool that supports local art and service organizations.