The Library Foundation of Sarasota County billed their annual luncheon as a "laughternoon" with Dave Barry, and guests were not disappointed.

The former Miami Herald columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner entertained the crowd with his observations and anecdotes Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency, Sarasota.

The sold-out crowd roared when Bob Gussin recounted a piece Barry wrote about how cities with the word "grand" don't deserve the adjective during his introduction of the author.

In return the people of Grand Forks, North Dakota named a sewage pumping station after him.

Not even Sarasota was safe from Barry's humor. While speaking about stereotypes, Barry said that Sarasota often gets categorized as a city of rich, white people, but that's "just not true" he said while the audience roared.

Many attendees mingled with Barry prior to the luncheon as he signed copies of his most recent book "Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland."

Even before the event began it was clear Barry was there to entertain, and the audience was eager to be entertained.

"We could all use a laugh ..." attendee Isabel Norton said.