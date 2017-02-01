 Skip to main content
Priscilla Schlegel, Jack Schlegel, Helen McBean and Library Foundation of Sarasota County Executive Director Sue Seiter.

Dave Barry speaks at Library Foundation luncheon

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Priscilla Schlegel, Jack Schlegel, Helen McBean and Library Foundation of Sarasota County Executive Director Sue Seiter.

Veronica Brady gets a copy of Barry' s book signed during the meet and greet prior to the luncheon.

Dave Barry signs a copy of his book "Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland."

Susan Buck poses with Dave Barry.

Lorrie Liang and Sarabeth Kaljian

Pat and Bob Gussin

Mary Lou Winnick holds a copy of Dave Barry' s most recent book "Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland."

Meliss Swenson, Hermione Gilpin, Ed Winnick, Mary Lou Winnick and Susan Buck

Sharon Karon and Veronica Bardy

Priscilla Schlegel, Jack Schlegel and Marlo Turner

Lou Fratto, Carla Malachowski, Jim Roque and Jeannette Malachowski

Joe and Betty Throw and Toni and Bob Ross

Martha Murphy, Cynthia Noreke, Kathy Whelan, Liz McCarthy and Maureen Horn

Nelda Thompson and Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin

The former Miami Herald columnist Dave Barry spoke at the luncheon

Margie Barancik, Dave Barry, Sarasota County Superintendent Lori White and Church Barancik

Dave Barry and Harry Anand

Library Foundation for Sarasota County President Linda Getzen thanks the crowd.

Dave Barry cracks jokes for the crowd.

Guests laugh while listening to Dave Barry speak.

Chuck Barancik laughs while listening to Dave Barry speak.

Barbara Collins, Barbara Siemer and Peggy Wilhelm

Library Foundation for Sarasota County President Linda Getzen and Charlie Huisking

Johanna Gustafsson and Sheba Matheu

The former Miami Herald columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner entertained the audience during the Library Foundation of Sarasota County's annual luncheon.
by: Observer Staff

The Library Foundation of Sarasota County billed their annual luncheon as a "laughternoon" with Dave Barry, and guests were not disappointed. 

The former Miami Herald columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner entertained the crowd with his observations and anecdotes Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency, Sarasota. 

The sold-out crowd roared when Bob Gussin recounted a piece Barry wrote about how cities with the word "grand" don't deserve the adjective during his introduction of the author. 

In return the people of Grand Forks, North Dakota named a sewage pumping station after him. 

Not even Sarasota was safe from Barry's humor. While speaking about stereotypes, Barry said that Sarasota often gets categorized as a city of rich, white people, but that's "just not true" he said while the audience roared. 

Many attendees mingled with Barry prior to the luncheon as he signed copies of his most recent book "Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland." 

Even before the event began it was clear Barry was there to entertain, and the audience was eager to be entertained. 

"We could all use a laugh ..." attendee Isabel Norton said.

