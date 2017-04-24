 Skip to main content
Guy Peterson, Charles Bailey, Judge Lee Haworth and Iain Webb

CVA inducts new members into hall of fame

Guy Peterson, Charles Bailey, Judge Lee Haworth and Iain Webb

Chairwoman Chris Pfahler and honoree Iain Webb

Chairwoman Chris Pfahler and honoree Iain Webb

Orchid centerpieces adorned the tables at the Community Video Archives Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on April 24 at Michael’s On East.

Orchid centerpieces adorned the tables at the Community Video Archives Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on April 24 at Michael’s On East.

Tuerpe Urte and Community Video Archives Co-Founder Annette Scherman

Tuerpe Urte and Community Video Archives Co-Founder Annette Scherman

Minnie Coleman, Nancy Bailey and Fran Dietz

Minnie Coleman, Nancy Bailey and Fran Dietz

Jennifer and Dan Vigne

Jennifer and Dan Vigne

Shirley Fein and Amanda Chandler

Shirley Fein and Amanda Chandler

Meg Lowman with Pat Thompson

Meg Lowman with Pat Thompson

Michelle Bente and Aimee Sicora

Michelle Bente and Aimee Sicora

Linda Desmarais and Doug Barker

Linda Desmarais and Doug Barker

Dennis Campagnone and John Franz

Dennis Campagnone and John Franz

Lynda Doery and Jean Volpe

Lynda Doery and Jean Volpe

Rose Chapman and Mary Beth Bos

Rose Chapman and Mary Beth Bos

Ashley Boyington, Phyllis Chester and Marvin Hendon

Ashley Boyington, Phyllis Chester and Marvin Hendon

Lynda Doery, Karol Foss, Jean Volpe, honoree Iain Webb, Hillary Steele, Joe Volpe and Marjorie Floyd

Lynda Doery, Karol Foss, Jean Volpe, honoree Iain Webb, Hillary Steele, Joe Volpe and Marjorie Floyd

Lois Stulberg and Martha Harrison

Lois Stulberg and Martha Harrison

Tommie Butler, Ray Chester and Aaron Hunter

Tommie Butler, Ray Chester and Aaron Hunter

Miqui Lora, Sally Schule and Gloria Moss

Miqui Lora, Sally Schule and Gloria Moss

Community Video Archives Co-Founder Annette Scherman welcomes guests to the Community Video Archives Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on April 24 at Michael’s On East.

Community Video Archives Co-Founder Annette Scherman welcomes guests to the Community Video Archives Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on April 24 at Michael’s On East.

Gerri Aaron and Kay Delaney

Gerri Aaron and Kay Delaney

The Community Video Archives honored four new community members at its annual Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on April 24 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Community Video Archives was very upfront in its 2016-2017 newsletter regarding what to expect from its Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on April 24 at Michael's On East:

“SAVE THE DATE,” it read in capital italicized letters. “This event is sold out each year.”

Indeed, it was crowded in the ballroom for this year’s luncheon, but guests didn’t seem to mind as they chatted and laughed with one another before sitting down for the program.

This year’s honorees were attorney Charles Bailey, Judge Lee Haworth, architect Guy Peterson and Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb. These are men who CVA deems outstanding community members who have positively impacted the Sarasota community, and the organization recognizes their efforts by producing video biographies of each individual in their honor.

