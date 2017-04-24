CVA inducts new members into hall of fame

The Community Video Archives was very upfront in its 2016-2017 newsletter regarding what to expect from its Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on April 24 at Michael's On East:

“SAVE THE DATE,” it read in capital italicized letters. “This event is sold out each year.”

Indeed, it was crowded in the ballroom for this year’s luncheon, but guests didn’t seem to mind as they chatted and laughed with one another before sitting down for the program.

This year’s honorees were attorney Charles Bailey, Judge Lee Haworth, architect Guy Peterson and Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb. These are men who CVA deems outstanding community members who have positively impacted the Sarasota community, and the organization recognizes their efforts by producing video biographies of each individual in their honor.