Curtain Raiser Dinner kicks off new season at the Sarasota Opera

The annual event was held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Michael’s On East.
The Sarasota Opera’s annual Curtain Raiser Dinner was held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Michael’s On East. Attendees socialized over wine in the atrium before moving inside for dinner.
Inside, Artistic Director Victor DeRenzie and Executive Director Richard Russell told opera supporters what to expect for the new season, and Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz acknowledged attendees who have made significant contributions to the opera.