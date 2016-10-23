 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jo Ann Frye, Sarasota Opera Artistic Director Victor DeRenzie and Jeanne Auten

Curtain Raiser Dinner kicks off new season at the Sarasota Opera

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Jo Ann Frye, Sarasota Opera Artistic Director Victor DeRenzie and Jeanne Auten

Buy this Photo
Fred Murrell and Jenny Ferlicchi

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Fred Murrell and Jenny Ferlicchi

Buy this Photo
Dorothy Lawrence, Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz, Alice Nelson and David Rosenthal

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Dorothy Lawrence, Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz, Alice Nelson and David Rosenthal

Buy this Photo
The table settings at Michael’s On East welcome guests with an elegant purple and silver theme.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

The table settings at Michael’s On East welcome guests with an elegant purple and silver theme.

Buy this Photo
Dr. Mike Wilkins, Dr. Jenny Wilkins and Terrance Burzynski

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Dr. Mike Wilkins, Dr. Jenny Wilkins and Terrance Burzynski

Buy this Photo
Carol and Les Brualdi with Art Siciliano and Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Carol and Les Brualdi with Art Siciliano and Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell

Buy this Photo
Claudia McCorkle and Jonathan Coleman

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Claudia McCorkle and Jonathan Coleman

Buy this Photo
Audrey Robbins, Joseph and Jean Volpe

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Audrey Robbins, Joseph and Jean Volpe

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Opera Artistic Director Victor DeRenzie and Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell try to explain to a bummed crowd why the opera won’t feature any Verdi this year (except for one night).

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Sarasota Opera Artistic Director Victor DeRenzie and Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell try to explain to a bummed crowd why the opera won’t feature any Verdi this year (except for one night).

Buy this Photo
Pat Jones, Carol English and Jacqueline Morton

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Pat Jones, Carol English and Jacqueline Morton

Buy this Photo
Dick Johnson, Lydia McKenzie and Patrick McKenzie

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Dick Johnson, Lydia McKenzie and Patrick McKenzie

Buy this Photo
Genie and Les Aberson with Edie Chaifetz

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Genie and Les Aberson with Edie Chaifetz

Buy this Photo
Lisa Lipford and Matt Nazzaro

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Lisa Lipford and Matt Nazzaro

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz gives his opening remarks.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz gives his opening remarks.

Buy this Photo
Eileen and George Anitpas

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Eileen and George Anitpas

Buy this Photo
Joan Hazen and Richard Mace

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Joan Hazen and Richard Mace

Buy this Photo
Victor Dina with Mia and Joel Garcia

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Victor Dina with Mia and Joel Garcia

Buy this Photo
Harry Leopold, Stacy Ridenour and Joseph Volpe

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Harry Leopold, Stacy Ridenour and Joseph Volpe

Buy this Photo
Jay and Marlo Turner

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Jay and Marlo Turner

Buy this Photo
Veronica Brady and Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Veronica Brady and Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz

Buy this Photo
Ann Waller and Len Solimene

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Ann Waller and Len Solimene

Buy this Photo
Ellyn Drummond and Scott Bushey

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Ellyn Drummond and Scott Bushey

Buy this Photo
John and Patti Piper with Mike and Lynda Matash and Michael and Ann Bowers

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

John and Patti Piper with Mike and Lynda Matash and Michael and Ann Bowers

Buy this Photo
Jack McClure, Jonathan Coleman and Anna McClure

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Jack McClure, Jonathan Coleman and Anna McClure

Buy this Photo
Helen and Len Glaser

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Helen and Len Glaser

Buy this Photo
Hanna Dillon, Xavier Prado and Rose Marie Proietti

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Hanna Dillon, Xavier Prado and Rose Marie Proietti

Buy this Photo
Barbara and Ron Archbold

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Barbara and Ron Archbold

Buy this Photo
Roger (standing), Kristy, Herbert and Maija Kaufman

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Roger (standing), Kristy, Herbert and Maija Kaufman

Buy this Photo
Tina Kamberg and Elayne Kalberman

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Tina Kamberg and Elayne Kalberman

Buy this Photo
Barbara Bailey, Marsha Johnson and Richard Bailey

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Barbara Bailey, Marsha Johnson and Richard Bailey

Buy this Photo
Susan and Doc Benjamin

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Susan and Doc Benjamin

Buy this Photo
Cynthia Russell and Eleanor Williams

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Cynthia Russell and Eleanor Williams

Buy this Photo
Patrick McKenzie, Margarete Wiltshire and J. Russell

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

Patrick McKenzie, Margarete Wiltshire and J. Russell

Buy this Photo
David Rosenthal, Alice Nelson, Dawn Jacobson, Jason Voss and Dorothy Lawrence

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

David Rosenthal, Alice Nelson, Dawn Jacobson, Jason Voss and Dorothy Lawrence

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual event was held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Sarasota Opera’s annual Curtain Raiser Dinner was held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Michael’s On East. Attendees socialized over wine in the atrium before moving inside for dinner.

Inside, Artistic Director Victor DeRenzie and Executive Director Richard Russell told opera supporters what to expect for the new season, and Board of Trustees Chairman David Chaifetz acknowledged attendees who have made significant contributions to the opera.

Related Stories