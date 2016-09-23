 Skip to main content
Olympic rowing gold medalist Amanda Polk, who performed in Rio with the winning United States women's eight team, signals the countdown to the World Championships with a cowbell.

Countdown begins to 2017 World Rowing Championships at Benderson Park

The sculpture, "Vortex," designed by artist Malcolm Robertson, will now count down the days to the 2017 World Rowing Championships Sept. 23-Oct. 1, 2017.

Meredith Scerba, the event director, and artist Malcolm Robertson, rip the covering off the sculpture, "Vortex."

People stood in line to take photos and touch Amanda Polk's Olympic gold medal.

Olympic rowing gold medalist Amanda Polk said Sarasota and Bradenton have a chance to show that "We are the United States and we are the best," by hosting the event.

Meredith Scerba, who is the World Championship's event director, helped artist Malcolm Robertson unveil "Vortex."

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said, "This is what you can do when two counties work as one."

New SANCA CEO Bob Sullivan talks about the wonderful opportunity to host the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

Amanda Polk had an opportunity to show off her Olympic gold medal.

CTQ's Maverick & Lulu were in the house.

Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio said he remembered when Nathan Benderson Park was "a big, empty, ugly pit."

Sculpture 'Vortex' unveiled to handle the countdown.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

While the new Sculpture "Vortex" was unveiled Friday at Nathan Benderson Park to count down the 365 days until the 2017 World Rowing Championships, Bob Sullivan revealed the really important numbers.

Sullivan, the new CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, noted the event will produce $25 million in economic impact and 40,000 visitors.

A few hundred people attended the "One-year Kick-off" event at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota to listen to local politicians rave about the event and get an up-close look at rower Amanda Polk's Olympic gold medal she won in Rio.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of artist Malcolm Robertson's "Vortex."

 

 

 

