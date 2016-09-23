Countdown begins to 2017 World Rowing Championships at Benderson Park

While the new Sculpture "Vortex" was unveiled Friday at Nathan Benderson Park to count down the 365 days until the 2017 World Rowing Championships, Bob Sullivan revealed the really important numbers.

Sullivan, the new CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, noted the event will produce $25 million in economic impact and 40,000 visitors.

A few hundred people attended the "One-year Kick-off" event at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota to listen to local politicians rave about the event and get an up-close look at rower Amanda Polk's Olympic gold medal she won in Rio.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of artist Malcolm Robertson's "Vortex."