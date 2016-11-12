 Skip to main content
Kafi Benz, Wade Matthews and Betty Matthews. The evening also honored Wade Matthews' service as a Audubon Society board member.

CONA celebrates 55 years

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 |

Janice Zoller and Rosemary McKenney

Lourdes Ramirez, Tom Price, Nancy Price

Community members gathered in the Michaels Tasting Room to celebrate CONA's 55th anniversary.

Lourdes Ramirez, Sean Maher, Josephine Maher, Nataniela Bracelis, Andrew Georgiadis

Democratic Club President Mary Clupper, CONA board member Kevin Connelly and Democratic State Committeewoman Joanne Devries

Beverly Scott, Tony Moehkre

CONA president Kafi Benz, Tom Price

Pete Theisen, Yvonne Lacey

John McBride, Nike McBride, Mary Butler

Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations commemorated their 55th birthday in the Michael's Wine Cellar.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It was difficult of Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations president Kafi Benz to narrow down what she considers the greatest accomplishments of the organization. The organization's mission is to advocate on behalf of neighborhoods in their dealings with local government.

"The fact that we have been defending neighborhoods for that length of time is one of the most important things," Benz said. 

It celebrated its 55th anniversary on Thursday evening at the Michael's Wine Cellar. The event also honored the service of retiring Audubon Society board member Wade Mathews. 

Benz hopes the organization will continue its mission and believes the plurality of viewpoints represented in the group is part of what makes it an effective advocate. 

"You've got democrats and republicans here. You have independents," Benz said. "We all come together because we share the community. We meet on common ground and we all share issues we care about."

