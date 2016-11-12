CONA celebrates 55 years

It was difficult of Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations president Kafi Benz to narrow down what she considers the greatest accomplishments of the organization. The organization's mission is to advocate on behalf of neighborhoods in their dealings with local government.

"The fact that we have been defending neighborhoods for that length of time is one of the most important things," Benz said.

It celebrated its 55th anniversary on Thursday evening at the Michael's Wine Cellar. The event also honored the service of retiring Audubon Society board member Wade Mathews.

Benz hopes the organization will continue its mission and believes the plurality of viewpoints represented in the group is part of what makes it an effective advocate.

"You've got democrats and republicans here. You have independents," Benz said. "We all come together because we share the community. We meet on common ground and we all share issues we care about."