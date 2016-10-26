The former Pattigeorge’s Restaurant on Longboat Key will be torn down and redeveloped as a 200-seat eatery yet to be named by the Columbia Restaurant Group.

CRG President Richard Gonzmart, 63, said the new 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot restaurant will cost from $3 million to $4 million to build. He paid $1.9 million for the property.

Site plans have been filed with the Longboat Key Planning, Zoning and Building Department, according to Director Alaina Ray.

An estimated 100 employees will be on payroll, Gonzmart said.

Gonzmart said he appreciates the beauty of the island. Synergy with the Bayfront Park improvement project just south of the property at 4120 Gulf of Mexico Drive helped him settle on the site, despite resistance from those close to him who had reservations about the location and the aging 54-year-old structure on it.

“The city seemed very committed to preserving waterfront dining in Longboat Key,” he said. “I was encouraged by that.”

The application was filed Oct. 6 by LBK Real Estate Holding LLC of Tampa. The architect is Jeffrey Shannon of Tampa.

The new facility will be flood protected, promote public access to the waterfront and offer pedestrian and bicycle access to Bayfront Park, according to Matthew Campo, of Campo Engineering in Tampa. Campo said he is unsure when construction will begin because variance requests have yet to be approved.

The application seeks variances to eliminate the Sarasota Bay waterfront yard, which means the new restaurant will be situated on the shore without hanging over the water as it does now, and reduce the size of parking spaces from 10 feet by 20 feet to 10 feet by 18 feet.

Gonzmart said he’s not yet ready to reveal a name or a concept for his new dining space.

The goal is to use produce, seafood and fruits harvested and grown in the United States, he said. Sometimes, it’s not easy.

“Most of our shrimp comes from the Gulf of Mexico,” Gonzmart said.

Gonzmart said he’s in it for the long haul on Longboat Key.

“We don’t do projects for short-term gain,” he said. “Some people say I’m crazy, but to me, short term is 10 years or less.”