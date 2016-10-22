 Skip to main content
Sophia, 7, and Molly Warner, 3, with Gilly the Shark

Circus by the Sea brings art and culture to Mote

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Jessica and Chris Lebrun with Alana, 1, and Kai, 3

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Mark and Jennifer Elliott with their granddaughters Josephine, 1, and Lydia Gilmore, 4

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sailor Circus students from The Circus Arts Conservatory performed during Circus by the Sea at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 22. The event was a collaboration between the two organizations as part of InspireSarasota!

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sailor Circus students from The Circus Arts Conservatory performed during Circus by the Sea at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 22. The event was a collaboration between the two organizations as part of InspireSarasota!

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Students in the Sailor Circus are between the age of eight and 18 and practice every weekday.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sailor Circus students from The Circus Arts Conservatory performed twice during Circus by the Sea on Oct. 22. Students are between the ages of eight and 18.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Circus by the Sea was free with admission to Mote on Oct. 22. There were two performances by Sailor Circus students.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Circus by the Sea is one of many events put on for the two week InspireSarasota! Celebration of arts and culture.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sailor Circus students from The Circus Arts Conservatory performed twice during Circus by the Sea on Oct. 22. Students are between the ages of eight and 18.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Three Sailor Circus students of The Circus Arts Conservatory perform a juggling act during Circus by the Sea on Oct. 22 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sailor Circus students from The Circus Arts Conservatory performed twice during Circus by the Sea on Oct. 22. Students are between the ages of eight and 18.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sailor Circus students from The Circus Arts Conservatory performed during Circus by the Sea at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 22. The event was a collaboration between the two organizations as part of InspireSarasota!

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Circus by the Sea was one of many events put on for the two week InspireSarasota! Celebration of arts and culture.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Students in the Sailor Circus are between the age of eight and 18 and practice every day of the week.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Students in the Sailor Circus are between the age of eight and 18 and practice every week day.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sailor Circus students from The Circus Arts Conservatory performed during Circus by the Sea at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 22. The event was a collaboration between the two organizations as part of InspireSarasota!

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Denise and Tristan Wendell, 5

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Jaiden, 10, and Alyssa Higgins, 6

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

The first-time event was a collaboration between The Circus Arts Conservatory and Mote for InspireSarasota!
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

While Sailor Circus Academy students juggled, roller-skated, flipped and performed aerial silk routines, guests of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium looked on in awe.

The students were performing as part of Circus by the Sea, an event hosted by Mote and The Circus Arts Conservatory as part of InspireSarasota!, a two-week celebration of arts and culture in Sarasota. The students performed twice on Oct. 22 giving Mote visitors an extra treat during their walk through the aquarium.

The Sailor Circus Academy is the oldest youth circus in America and is comprised of 8 to 18-year-olds.

