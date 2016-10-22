Circus by the Sea brings art and culture to Mote

While Sailor Circus Academy students juggled, roller-skated, flipped and performed aerial silk routines, guests of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium looked on in awe.

The students were performing as part of Circus by the Sea, an event hosted by Mote and The Circus Arts Conservatory as part of InspireSarasota!, a two-week celebration of arts and culture in Sarasota. The students performed twice on Oct. 22 giving Mote visitors an extra treat during their walk through the aquarium.

The Sailor Circus Academy is the oldest youth circus in America and is comprised of 8 to 18-year-olds.