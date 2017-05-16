 Skip to main content
Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs-Reis

Circus Arts Conservatory welcomes supporters to the big top for luncheon

Pete and Shirley Adams

Gabi Charity and Uschi Essex

Kay Curtis, Sally Faron, Anette Jux-Ledbetter, Bill Farmer and Nancy Wagy

Norma Kwenski and Lilli Powers

Every table was adorned with a colorful centerpiece and photos at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Rhonda and Dan Diggins

Nadine Borys and Donna Lindenau

Chuck Sidlow, Bradley Morrall, Noriko Sidlow and Marion Morrall

Kathy Kurtz, Kimberly Thompson and Amy Jo Wittman

Barbara Glanz and B.J. Creighton

Phyllis Siskel and Judi Nofs

Vanessa Tirton and Cindy Moore

David Houle, Kelley and Joe Patane, Jamie and Doug Badertscher and Victoria Baum

Commissioner Nancy Detert and Jean O’Neil

Myrna Band and Susan Romine

Donna Koffman, Tomeika Koski, Jane Bennett and Circus Arts Conservatory Managing Director Jennifer Mitchell

Lauren Walsh and Marcia Jean Taub

Marcia Jean Taub and Peter Swain

Rebecca Blitz, Jennifer Simms and Renee Phinney

Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Dolly Jacobs-Reis and Pedro Reis address the crowd at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform an aerial silks routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform an aerial silks routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform an aerial silks routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform an aerial silks routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform a highwire routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform a highwire routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform a highwire routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

Sailor Circus students perform a highwire routine at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

La Cirque Appetit, a fundraiser for CAC, took place on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

All eyes were on them. High above the ground — 24 feet, to be exact — five teenagers prepared to cross a wire only ⅝ of an inch in diameter.

The daredevils are members of Sailor Circus, the nation’s longest-running youth circus, whose roots date back to 1949 Sarasota when it began as a small high school gymnastics class. However, what’s grown to be called “The Greatest ‘Little’ Show on Earth” is just one of the many components of the Circus Arts Conservatory, which shared its mission with both old and new supporters alike at La Cirque Appetit on May 16 at Sailor Circus Arena.

“We try to make a difference by making a whole family happy,” Co-Founder Dolly Jacobs-Reis told the crowd. “We make a lifetime memory.”

Guests at the luncheon enjoyed a Michael’s On East meal, raffles, and both a highwire and aerial silks performance by several Sailor Circus members. Eventgoers also watched several videos and listened to speeches about CAC’s other programs, including the Education Program, which is a series of inquiry-based academic lessons developed to New Florida Standards, and the Humor Therapy Program, which brings joy to people in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult care centers.

