Circus Arts Conservatory turns 20

There’s something inexplicably magical about a performance that begins with the words “ladies and gentlemen.”

The moment that phrase thundered through the speakers at the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park, the announcer had the entire crowd’s attention. Everyone knew that they were in for a spectacle that would transport them to an older time — a time when a great show had the power to uplift and inspire. What followed was a series of performances that reminded audience members that, despite the recent end to The Greatest Show on Earth, the circus is alive and well in Sarasota, and it’s here to stay.

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, this year dubbed the 2017 Circus Arts Gala Birthday Bash! to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The event began with a cocktail hour featuring face painting, caricature drawings and a silent auction before a welcome by founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis.

After dinner was served, guests bid on unique live auction items ranging from the chance to “fly” above the center ring with Dolly Jacobs to two mezzanine tickets to the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. John Scalzi of ABC 7 was joined by surprise guest and circus superstar Bello Nock to serve as auctioneers.

The evening ended with special performances by Sailor Circus and Circus Sarasota members, followed by live music and dancing.