 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Riley Marquis, Morgan McCarthy, Lydia Nord and Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaus

Circus Arts Conservatory turns 20

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Riley Marquis, Morgan McCarthy, Lydia Nord and Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaus

Steve and Shari Ashman

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Steve and Shari Ashman

Amy Kaiser paints Octavio Martin’s face.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Amy Kaiser paints Octavio Martin’s face.

Rudi Weiss with Gayle and Ken Frank

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Rudi Weiss with Gayle and Ken Frank

Tim Carlson and P.D. Weisman

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Tim Carlson and P.D. Weisman

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Jane Eennett and Torben Dal

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Jane Eennett and Torben Dal

Hermione Gilpin and Glo Reber

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Hermione Gilpin and Glo Reber

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Eric Fenton, Rebecca Blitz, Donna Koffman, Kim Mancini, Renee Phinney and Matt Campayno

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Eric Fenton, Rebecca Blitz, Donna Koffman, Kim Mancini, Renee Phinney and Matt Campayno

Melissa and Ian Howard with Moshe Nov

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Melissa and Ian Howard with Moshe Nov

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Anne Chauvet and Tony Natale

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Anne Chauvet and Tony Natale

Charles Starr and Elizabeth Massey

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Charles Starr and Elizabeth Massey

Gena Cristiani performs for the crowd.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Gena Cristiani performs for the crowd.

Linda McKnight and Tom Knight

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Linda McKnight and Tom Knight

Tom and Tracy Knight

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Tom and Tracy Knight

Members of Sailor Circus perform an adagio routine.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Members of Sailor Circus perform an adagio routine.

Molly Schechter, Sally Schule and Marian Moss

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Molly Schechter, Sally Schule and Marian Moss

Amy Covert and Zoltan Karpathy

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Amy Covert and Zoltan Karpathy

Members of Sailor Circus perform an aerial web routine.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Members of Sailor Circus perform an aerial web routine.

Peggy and Ken Abt

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Peggy and Ken Abt

Elizabeth Fisher, Tammy Karp and Lola White

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Elizabeth Fisher, Tammy Karp and Lola White

Members of Sailor Circus perform an aerial web routine.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Members of Sailor Circus perform an aerial web routine.

Judi Nofs and Susan Russell

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Judi Nofs and Susan Russell

Alexis Rosenberg, Sara McGregor Mimi Karlan and Renee Frigo Graeff

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Alexis Rosenberg, Sara McGregor Mimi Karlan and Renee Frigo Graeff

Barbara Mei and Carolyn Michel

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Barbara Mei and Carolyn Michel

Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis

Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Circus Arts Conservatory Co-Founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis

Karen MacDonald and father, Chuck MacDonald

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Karen MacDonald and father, Chuck MacDonald

Bello Nock and Preston Scott

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Bello Nock and Preston Scott

Donna and Wayne Scheiner

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Donna and Wayne Scheiner

Alexandra Barcomb

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Alexandra Barcomb

Julie Donnelly and Samya Kona

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Julie Donnelly and Samya Kona

Kellen Braren, Julia Jacob Barreda, Sam Hembree, Caprill Hembree, Ethan Quartermaine, Kyle Quarterman and Jace Hembree

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Kellen Braren, Julia Jacob Barreda, Sam Hembree, Caprill Hembree, Ethan Quartermaine, Kyle Quarterman and Jace Hembree

Elaine Kramer performs a contortionist routine.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Elaine Kramer performs a contortionist routine.

Bart Lowther, John and Pauline Mitchell and Brian Mariash

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Bart Lowther, John and Pauline Mitchell and Brian Mariash

Erika Portermaine and Bernie Walsh

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Erika Portermaine and Bernie Walsh

Giovanni Anastasini “juggles” Fabio Anastasini with his feet.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Giovanni Anastasini “juggles” Fabio Anastasini with his feet.

Marcus Bichler with son Silas Bichler and wife Tonia Bichler

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Marcus Bichler with son Silas Bichler and wife Tonia Bichler

Terry and Dr. Linda Ferguson

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Terry and Dr. Linda Ferguson

Michael James White with Alex and Yona Elshimy

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Michael James White with Alex and Yona Elshimy

Michael James White draws a caricature portrait of Alex and Yona Elshimy.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Michael James White draws a caricature portrait of Alex and Yona Elshimy.

Jennifer Mitchell and Ashley Gruters

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Jennifer Mitchell and Ashley Gruters

Lauren Walsh

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Lauren Walsh

Linda Voigt Butler and Jennifer Gemmeke

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 |

Linda Voigt Butler and Jennifer Gemmeke

Share
The organization’s annual gala doubled as a birthday bash Jan. 28.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

There’s something inexplicably magical about a performance that begins with the words “ladies and gentlemen.”

The moment that phrase thundered through the speakers at the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park, the announcer had the entire crowd’s attention. Everyone knew that they were in for a spectacle that would transport them to an older time — a time when a great show had the power to uplift and inspire. What followed was a series of performances that reminded audience members that, despite the recent end to The Greatest Show on Earth, the circus is alive and well in Sarasota, and it’s here to stay.

Circus Arts Conservatory held its annual gala Jan. 28, this year dubbed the 2017 Circus Arts Gala Birthday Bash! to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The event began with a cocktail hour featuring face painting, caricature drawings and a silent auction before a welcome by founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis.

After dinner was served, guests bid on unique live auction items ranging from the chance to “fly” above the center ring with Dolly Jacobs to two mezzanine tickets to the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. John Scalzi of ABC 7 was joined by surprise guest and circus superstar Bello Nock to serve as auctioneers.

The evening ended with special performances by Sailor Circus and Circus Sarasota members, followed by live music and dancing. 

Related Stories