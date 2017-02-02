Circle level members enjoy a special preview of new Ringling exhibit

The courtyard of the Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art was transformed into an elegant banquet space Feb. 1.

Circle Members of The Ringling (the museum’s top donors) were treated to a cocktail reception before a welcome by Executive Director Steven High, a special preview of the new temporary exhibit and an intimate dinner.

One guest, John Hand, traveled all the way from Washington D.C. for the event. Hand is the curator for the National Gallery of Art, from which one of the paintings in the exhibit was donated.

The temporary exhibition is titled “A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe” which showcases objects from some of the greatest collections in Europe and America, but mainly focuses on the late medieval and early Renaissance period in Europe (roughly 1300-1500).