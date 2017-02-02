 Skip to main content
Exhibit curator Virginia Brilliant and Heidi Taylor

Circle level members enjoy a special preview of new Ringling exhibit

Exhibit curator Virginia Brilliant and Heidi Taylor

Don and Joann Burhart, Sam Shogstad and Executive Director Steven High

Don and Joann Burhart, Sam Shogstad and Executive Director Steven High

Declan J. Sheehy and Geoff Styles

Declan J. Sheehy and Geoff Styles

Jackie Styles, Anna Von Gehr, Sarah Cartwright and Jane Skogstad

Jackie Styles, Anna Von Gehr, Sarah Cartwright and Jane Skogstad

Tina Shao Napoli and Dan Napoli

Tina Shao Napoli and Dan Napoli

Bob and Sally Theis with John Bean and Alexandra Jupin

Bob and Sally Theis with John Bean and Alexandra Jupin

Bernice Davis and Martin Tucker

Bernice Davis and Martin Tucker

Bob Blattberg, Alexandra Jupin, Dare Hartwell, John Hand and Rebecca Donelson

Bob Blattberg, Alexandra Jupin, Dare Hartwell, John Hand and Rebecca Donelson

Linda Cameron and Jim McGovern

Linda Cameron and Jim McGovern

Dini Lamot and Windale Dais

Dini Lamot and Windale Dais

Brad Goddard, Sylvia Barber and Margarete Van Antwerpen

Brad Goddard, Sylvia Barber and Margarete Van Antwerpen

Betsy Winder and Carol Kalikow

Betsy Winder and Carol Kalikow

Steve and Lucia Almquist

Steve and Lucia Almquist

Irene Bagby with Dan and Jennifer Vigne

Irene Bagby with Dan and Jennifer Vigne

Jeff Hotchkiss and Richard Kalikow

Jeff Hotchkiss and Richard Kalikow

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and dinner in the Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The courtyard of the Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art was transformed into an elegant banquet space Feb. 1.

Circle Members of The Ringling (the museum’s top donors) were treated to a cocktail reception before a welcome by Executive Director Steven High, a special preview of the new temporary exhibit and an intimate dinner.

One guest, John Hand, traveled all the way from Washington D.C. for the event. Hand is the curator for the National Gallery of Art, from which one of the paintings in the exhibit was donated.

The temporary exhibition is titled “A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe” which showcases objects from some of the greatest collections in Europe and America, but mainly focuses on the late medieval and early Renaissance period in Europe (roughly 1300-1500).

