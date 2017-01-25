Christ Church hosts potluck dinner

The dinner wasn’t supposed to be a potluck, but members of Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian can’t pass up a potluck opportunity.

On Jan. 25., about 100 Christ Church members gathered in the church’s fellowship hall to dine on a bevy of options. Member Vivian Chester said they had a potluck because the church has a lot of members that like to cook and eat.

The members had three full tables of food to choose from before the Rev. Norman Pritchard spoke to them.