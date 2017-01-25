 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Judy Arndt, Louise Williams and Janet Shepherd

Christ Church hosts potluck dinner

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Judy Arndt, Louise Williams and Janet Shepherd

Jean Gorham, Joy Cassens, Holly Braun and Betty Mayes

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Jean Gorham, Joy Cassens, Holly Braun and Betty Mayes

Glenn Cassens and Michael Chester

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Glenn Cassens and Michael Chester

Ann Quackenbush, Angela Freeman, Mary Ann Bopp and Joyce Wartinbee

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Ann Quackenbush, Angela Freeman, Mary Ann Bopp and Joyce Wartinbee

The church’s fellowship hall was packed with three tables of food and 100 members for the potluck dinner on Jan. 25.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

The church’s fellowship hall was packed with three tables of food and 100 members for the potluck dinner on Jan. 25.

The church’s fellowship hall was packed with three tables of food and 100 members for the potluck dinner on Jan. 25.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

The church’s fellowship hall was packed with three tables of food and 100 members for the potluck dinner on Jan. 25.

Bennie Dods and Becky Lohr

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Bennie Dods and Becky Lohr

Kay and Keith Tschannen

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Kay and Keith Tschannen

Bob and Ruth Gray

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Bob and Ruth Gray

John and Jackie Dixon and Karolyn and Kent Capps

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

John and Jackie Dixon and Karolyn and Kent Capps

Fred Lugano, Rich and Carol Patschorke and Susan and Carol Johnson

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 |

Fred Lugano, Rich and Carol Patschorke and Susan and Carol Johnson

Buy this Photo
Share
Attendees gathered in the church's fellowship hall for their first Wednesday night dinner of the season.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The dinner wasn’t supposed to be a potluck, but members of Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian can’t pass up a potluck opportunity.

On Jan. 25., about 100 Christ Church members gathered in the church’s fellowship hall to dine on a bevy of options. Member Vivian Chester said they had a potluck because the church has a lot of members that like to cook and eat.

The members had three full tables of food to choose from before the Rev. Norman Pritchard spoke to them.

Related Stories