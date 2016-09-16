 Skip to main content
Lutie Uihlein and Sally Rauch batter the fish for Christ Church’s annual fish fry.

Christ Church cooks up fish dinner

Friday, Sep. 16, 2016 |

Lutie Uihlein and Sally Rauch batter the fish for Christ Church’s annual fish fry.

About 50 church members attended the fish fry on Sept. 16. The trout were caught by Mark Huber and George Rauch.

Lutie Uihlein helps prepare the fish for Christ Church’s fish fry on Sept. 16.

Mark Huber cooks the fish he caught with Mark Huber. The two spend about three months catching enough fish for the event.

Lutie Uihlein and Sally Rauch help batter the fish during Christ Church’s fish fry on Sept. 16.

It took about 50-100 fish to feed the group that gathered at Christ Church on Sept. 16 for the annual fish fry.

Guests enjoyed a chocolate cake from Publix after eating the fish dinner.

Jim Seaton, Richard Cook, Ginny Dreher and Marg and Gary Aubry

Elaine McClure, Pastor Norman Pritchard and his wife, Joan

Jerry and Joyce Fox and Bill McClure

Jean Buckley and Sue Borgelt

Lutie Uihlein and Sally Rauch put a fish on each plate before handing them out to guests.

Lutie Uihlein, George Rauch and Sally Rauch get the plates ready before guests line up for food.

Lutie Uihlein and Sally Rauch dish out plates of fish to Christ Church members.

Lutie Uihlein hands out plates as Christ Church members wait for their food.

Sally and George Rauch talk with Judy Williams and Chuck Fuller.

Judy Williams and Chuck Fuller

Joyce and Bill Wartinbee

Plates of fish awaited Christ Church members on Sept. 16 at the church’s annual fish fry.

Trish Thaler and Bill Buckley

Lutie Uihlein and Sally Rauch

Ruth Gray, Jim and Angela Freeman and Bob Gray

Holly Braun and Mary Lou and Bill Johnson

Noelle Pastuzek and Fred Lugano

50 members gathered for the church's annual fish fry on Sept. 16.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Since 2011, Mark Huber and George Rauch have been providing fish for Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian’s annual fish fries.

On Sept. 16 the duo came through once more and provided enough fish for 50 Christ Church members to gather and have a fish dinner. Not only did they catch the fish, they cooked it too with the help of Sally Rauch and Lutie Uihlein.

Their efforts were met with praise by those in attendance. Following their fish dinner, guests enjoyed a chocolate cake from Publix.

Huber and Rauch spend about three months taking different trips out on the Sarasota Bay to catch enough trout to feed the members who attend. The number of trips they take depends on if the fish are biting and how big the fish are.

“When these guys are the mood to go fishing, we end up having a fish fry,” Vivian Chester said.

