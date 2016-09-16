Christ Church cooks up fish dinner

Since 2011, Mark Huber and George Rauch have been providing fish for Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian’s annual fish fries.

On Sept. 16 the duo came through once more and provided enough fish for 50 Christ Church members to gather and have a fish dinner. Not only did they catch the fish, they cooked it too with the help of Sally Rauch and Lutie Uihlein.

Their efforts were met with praise by those in attendance. Following their fish dinner, guests enjoyed a chocolate cake from Publix.

Huber and Rauch spend about three months taking different trips out on the Sarasota Bay to catch enough trout to feed the members who attend. The number of trips they take depends on if the fish are biting and how big the fish are.

“When these guys are the mood to go fishing, we end up having a fish fry,” Vivian Chester said.