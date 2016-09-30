 Skip to main content
Boys & Girls Club Career Resource Center Opening

Career Resource Center opens its doors

Thursday, Sep. 29, 2016 |

Boys & Girls Club of America President and CEO Jim Clark, center, helps cut the ribbon for the Tom and Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center Thursday, Sept. 29.

Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County President and CEO Bill Sadlo introduces 2016 Youth of the Year Rickey Tedesco to perform the national anthem.

Debbie and Tom Shapiro receive a painting from Boys & Girls Club member Jasmine Jones to commemorate their contributions to the Career Resource Center.

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson with Boys & Girls Club of America President and CEO Jim Clark

The Tom and Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center opened on the Boys & Girls Club Lee Wetherington branch Thursday, Sept. 29.

Rickie Riddle, Jacenia King, Takeara Bulls, Cobie Bradley, Chuntierra Packer and Jasmine Jones

Rob Wagner, Richard Perlman, Veronica Brady, Jon Thaxton, Gary Hoyt and Lee DeLieto

Tom Shapiro with 5-month-old granddaughter Ariella Shapiro.

Nick Marten demonstrates how to learn thermodynamics from a virtual reality game called "Thermo" created for the Career Resource Center.

A peak inside the new Tom and Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center.

The Tom & Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center opens its doors to families at the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County Lee Wetherington branch.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Donors and students gathered Thursday evening at the Lee Wetherington Branch to celebrate the completion of the Tom & Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center

The building on campus was recently renovated and outfitted with tools and necessary technology. Some of the resources that will be made available to middle and high school students include learning how fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and apply for scholarships and colleges. 

Workshops and programs will help members explore career possibilities — whether they require college or involve learning a trade. 

Boys & Girls Club of America President and CEO Jim Clark was present for the occasion. Clark described the center and programs as an example for all Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation as the organization starts a new campaign for the “Year of the Teen.”

“It’s actually the first of three years of a teen strategy that we’ve been rolling out to increase teen membership, but along the way to change our model not just to attract more teen members but equip them with the 21st century skills that will make them successful later in life,” Clark said. 

