Career Resource Center opens its doors

Donors and students gathered Thursday evening at the Lee Wetherington Branch to celebrate the completion of the Tom & Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center.

The building on campus was recently renovated and outfitted with tools and necessary technology. Some of the resources that will be made available to middle and high school students include learning how fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and apply for scholarships and colleges.

Workshops and programs will help members explore career possibilities — whether they require college or involve learning a trade.

Boys & Girls Club of America President and CEO Jim Clark was present for the occasion. Clark described the center and programs as an example for all Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation as the organization starts a new campaign for the “Year of the Teen.”

“It’s actually the first of three years of a teen strategy that we’ve been rolling out to increase teen membership, but along the way to change our model not just to attract more teen members but equip them with the 21st century skills that will make them successful later in life,” Clark said.