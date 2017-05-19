Cardinal Mooney sends off class of 2017

It was all smiles for Cardinal Mooney High School seniors on May 19 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall before the Cardinal Mooney graduation.

They donned their red and white robes, tassels bobbing atop their graduation caps as they weaved between their fellow students to take pictures.

It was a familiar sight for English teacher Jan McGovern who has been teaching at Cardinal Mooney for 38 years. When asked what she'll miss most about the class of 2017, she had to pause.

"They made me laugh," she said.