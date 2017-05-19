 Skip to main content
Megan Mitchell, Carolina Morales, Ben Mayhew, Amelia Garey and Natalie Roth

Cardinal Mooney sends off class of 2017

Sydney Kerr, Steven Barone and Julissa Guevarn

Lauren Cerda, Christa Naylor and Dana Holloran

Valedictorian Matthew Twargoski, Cardinal Mooney President Sister Lucia Haas and Salutatorian Erin McConnell

Students line up to enter the auditorium at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Kristina Amato poses before walking into the auditorium at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Students cheer as Cardinal Mooney High School faculty takes the stage.

Students cheer as Senior Class President Shane Black takes a seat after giving the invocation.

Hannah Carlo, Leah Roddenberry and Lauren France

Brooke Picchi and Emily Lopez

Wyatt Thomas, Stuart Lawrence and Thomas Nilsen

Christian Bour, Lauren France, Emma Quintero, Leah Roddenberry and Jesse Maun

Kelsey Salatka, Callie Hester and Annabelle Candlish

Julian Williamson, Alex Turner and Joey Firek

Nick Melone, Richard Krupa, Jordan McNeal and Kendall Johnson

Qihui Zhou and Jan McGovern

Cardinal Mooney High School seniors graduated on May 19 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It was all smiles for Cardinal Mooney High School seniors on May 19 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall before the Cardinal Mooney graduation. 

They donned their red and white robes, tassels bobbing atop their graduation caps as they weaved between their fellow students to take pictures. 

It was a familiar sight for English teacher Jan McGovern who has been teaching at Cardinal Mooney for 38 years. When asked what she'll miss most about the class of 2017, she had to pause. 

"They made me laugh," she said. 

