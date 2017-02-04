 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marilyn and Irving Naiditch with Sarasota County Youth of the Year Al-Muta Hawks, Phyllis Steingard, Kayla McGann and Shaterria Smith

Boys and Girls Clubs supporters enjoy night in the wild west

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Marilyn and Irving Naiditch with Sarasota County Youth of the Year Al-Muta Hawks, Phyllis Steingard, Kayla McGann and Shaterria Smith

Daisy G. with Sarai M.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Daisy G. with Sarai M.

Gene Matthews, Shade H., Yolanda Mancha, Jolissa A. and Melanie V.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Gene Matthews, Shade H., Yolanda Mancha, Jolissa A. and Melanie V.

Guests at Steak and Burger were told to follow the dress code of “western casual” for the event at Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Guests at Steak and Burger were told to follow the dress code of “western casual” for the event at Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3.

Max H., Myla S., Daryl W. and Tristan K. enjoy some quality time with the animals from Rosaire’s Riding Academy.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Max H., Myla S., Daryl W. and Tristan K. enjoy some quality time with the animals from Rosaire’s Riding Academy.

Ariana A., Ayden M. and Cesilla P. get to know a baby goat up close and personal.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Ariana A., Ayden M. and Cesilla P. get to know a baby goat up close and personal.

Mia H. holds her new chicken pal.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Mia H. holds her new chicken pal.

Chloe J. and Alex H. enjoy the petting zoo.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Chloe J. and Alex H. enjoy the petting zoo.

Jayden R. pets one of several chickens at the petting zoo.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jayden R. pets one of several chickens at the petting zoo.

Phyllis Anderson and Elaine Ralph

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Phyllis Anderson and Elaine Ralph

Jacob J. tried to feed the goats leaves.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jacob J. tried to feed the goats leaves.

Sally and Bill King

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Sally and Bill King

Melissa and Ian Howard with Pat and Robert Gussin

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Melissa and Ian Howard with Pat and Robert Gussin

Daisy G. tries to feed the goats leaves through the chain-link fence.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Daisy G. tries to feed the goats leaves through the chain-link fence.

Buy this Photo
Jon and Janey Swift

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jon and Janey Swift

Lynne Doyle and Mark Morrison

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Lynne Doyle and Mark Morrison

Edsel Van De Wall Arnemann, Ghita D. and Leiland Theriot

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Edsel Van De Wall Arnemann, Ghita D. and Leiland Theriot

Zykeria S. focuses on her next move during a game of checkers.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Zykeria S. focuses on her next move during a game of checkers.

Emma K., Ariana A. and Zykeria S.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Emma K., Ariana A. and Zykeria S.

Lisa Russo, Thomas Schlender, Browyn Sherman and Diane Darth

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Lisa Russo, Thomas Schlender, Browyn Sherman and Diane Darth

Joanne Forch, Lt. David Scott, Erik Arroyo and Star Allen

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Joanne Forch, Lt. David Scott, Erik Arroyo and Star Allen

Holden performs a card trick for Joanne Forch, Lt. David Scott, Erik Arroyo and Star Allen.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Holden performs a card trick for Joanne Forch, Lt. David Scott, Erik Arroyo and Star Allen.

Charlie Huisking, Teri Hansen and Robert Gussin

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Charlie Huisking, Teri Hansen and Robert Gussin

Ella and Dan Lewis

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Ella and Dan Lewis

Sofia Gilot and Samantha Stewart

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Sofia Gilot and Samantha Stewart

Susan Mauntel with Harry and Nancy Hobson

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Susan Mauntel with Harry and Nancy Hobson

Guests at Steak and Burger were told to follow the dress code of “western casual” — which carried through in the decor inside the gymnasium — for the event at Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Guests at Steak and Burger were told to follow the dress code of “western casual” — which carried through in the decor inside the gymnasium — for the event at Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3.

Jonathan and Paula Lester with Kim Lemke, Michael Valentino, Laurie Gomes, Jeff Mayer, Sandra Rios and Juliette Valin

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Jonathan and Paula Lester with Kim Lemke, Michael Valentino, Laurie Gomes, Jeff Mayer, Sandra Rios and Juliette Valin

Brian Lipton and Joseph Gianguzzo

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Brian Lipton and Joseph Gianguzzo

Guests at Steak and Burger were told to follow the dress code of “western casual” — which carried through in the decor inside the gymnasium — for the event at Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |

Guests at Steak and Burger were told to follow the dress code of “western casual” — which carried through in the decor inside the gymnasium — for the event at Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3.

Buy this Photo
Share
The organization’s annual Steak and Burger event was held on Feb. 3.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was a sea of plaid, denim and cowboy hats at the Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County held its annual Steak and Burger event for donors and club members alike to come together and enjoy — what else? — steak (for the kids) and burgers (for the adults).

Kids enjoyed a petting zoo courtesy of Rosaire’s Riding Academy along with games of horseshoe, checkers, corn hole and many other activities.

Adult guests mingled and got to know the kids before being seated for dinner. After their hearty meal — which was paired with alcoholic beverages for the adults and Capri Sun for the kids — was the unveiling of the Sarasota County Youth of the Year.

This year’s recipient is Al-Muta Hawks, who first started coming to the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club in 2005 at the age of six. Today, Hawks is an 18-year-old senior at Sarasota Military Academy.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President/CEO Bill Sadlo says Hawks embodies everything that the organization stands for, such as being academically motivated, committed to healthy living and working to make the community a better place through service and leadership.

Related Stories