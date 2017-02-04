Boys and Girls Clubs supporters enjoy night in the wild west

It was a sea of plaid, denim and cowboy hats at the Lee Wetherington Club on Feb. 3. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County held its annual Steak and Burger event for donors and club members alike to come together and enjoy — what else? — steak (for the kids) and burgers (for the adults).

Kids enjoyed a petting zoo courtesy of Rosaire’s Riding Academy along with games of horseshoe, checkers, corn hole and many other activities.

Adult guests mingled and got to know the kids before being seated for dinner. After their hearty meal — which was paired with alcoholic beverages for the adults and Capri Sun for the kids — was the unveiling of the Sarasota County Youth of the Year.

This year’s recipient is Al-Muta Hawks, who first started coming to the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club in 2005 at the age of six. Today, Hawks is an 18-year-old senior at Sarasota Military Academy.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President/CEO Bill Sadlo says Hawks embodies everything that the organization stands for, such as being academically motivated, committed to healthy living and working to make the community a better place through service and leadership.