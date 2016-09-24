Bird Key Yacht Club dines under the Tuscan sun

More than 70 members of the Bird Key Yacht Club dined for the Tuscan Farm-to-Table dinner Saturday evening.

Dee Kropf shows off her penne necklace and pasta earrings.

Bird Key Yacht Club member Dee Kropf picked out her homemade macaroni jewelry with the dinner theme in mind Saturday evening.

“Where else am I going to wear my pasta earrings?” Kropf said. “I’m hoping there’s pasta or else I’m going to have to eat these earrings.”

Executive chef Brent Williams made sure pasta was on the menu for the evening. The entree for the dinner was pappardelle pasta served with veal, mushroom ragout and broccoli rabe finished with pickled grape tomatoes.

Williams ended the night on a sweet note with strawberries in a 25-year-aged balsamic served with coffee flavored ice cream and a triple chocolate biscotti.