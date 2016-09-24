 Skip to main content
Bird Key Yacht Club Tuscan Dinner

Bird Key Yacht Club dines under the Tuscan sun

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Even centerpieces included the main attraction of pasta for the Tuscan-inspired dinner.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Jose and Marshall Fernanez

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Jenny Duffey, Lynn Smith, Lee Duffey and Kendall Smith

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Roy Kaplan, Joanne Manfredi, Babara Mei and Caryl Kaplan

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Brian and Stephanie Hanson

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Annette Lloyd and Marshall Fernandez

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Dee and Arnie Kropf

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Dee Kropf shows off her penne necklace and pasta earrings.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Gary Fischman and Marc Kanoff

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Golden Clifton, Helen Panoyan, Roy Trulay and Jane Kidd

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Leslie Williams, Carolyn Bruder, Susan Rimer, Bill and Karen Cogbill

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Maggie Kruger, Lynne Koy and Cary Greenberg

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Michele Fischman, Bob Williams and Eve Kanoff

Bird Key Yacht Club serves up a Tuscan-inspired menu for members during farm-to-table dinner Saturday, Sept. 24.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

More than 70 members of the Bird Key Yacht Club dined for the Tuscan Farm-to-Table dinner Saturday evening. 

Dee Kropf shows off her penne necklace and pasta earrings.

Bird Key Yacht Club member Dee Kropf picked out her homemade macaroni jewelry with the dinner theme in mind Saturday evening. 

“Where else am I going to wear my pasta earrings?” Kropf said. “I’m hoping there’s pasta or else I’m going to have to eat these earrings.”

Executive chef Brent Williams made sure pasta was on the menu for the evening. The entree for the dinner was pappardelle pasta served with veal, mushroom ragout and broccoli rabe finished with pickled grape tomatoes. 

Williams ended the night on a sweet note with strawberries in a 25-year-aged balsamic served with coffee flavored ice cream and a triple chocolate biscotti. 

