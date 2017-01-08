 Skip to main content
Barbara Basch and Davide Salvadore

Artists travel from Italy to open the 2017 Basch Glass Exhibition

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 |

The exhibit opened with a private reception at The Richard and Barbara Basch Gallery on Jan. 7.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

In occasionally broken English and a self-deprecating lecture style, glass artist Davide Salvadore explained to a crowd of over 200 on Jan. 7 why glass art has become the pride and joy of his family.

Salvadore comes from a long lineage of glass artists in Murano, Italy, and the legacy continues with his sons Marco and Mattia. Works by all three Salvadores were unveiled Jan. 7 at a private reception at The Richard and Barbara Basch Gallery. These original pieces by the Salvadores and a few selected works by Lino Tagliapietra make up the 2017 Basch Glass Exhibition, just a fraction of the extensive Basch glass art collection.

During his presentation at the Larry R. Thompson Academic Center auditorium, Davide Salvadore told his story of learning the craft at a young age — so young that he doesn’t remember what age — from his grandfather in the furnaces of his native Venetian island. However, it wasn’t until two years ago when his wife died and he created a piece in her honor, Salvadore said, that the craft took on a deeper meaning for him. His son Marco concluded the presentation with a thank-you message to everyone at Ringling College who made the exhibit possible, as well as a special thank you to his father.

Supporters of the The Richard and Barbara Basch Gallery at Ringling College of Art and Design enjoyed a cocktail hour before the presentation as well as a reception following the lecture.

