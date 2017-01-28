Artists bring creativity to St. Armands

St. Armands Circle was a little more vibrant over the weekend.

More than 175 artists displayed their original work around the Circle on Jan. 28 for the annual Winter Art Festival. From bamboo pieces and photography to sculptures and jewelry, the displays brought plenty of variety for everyone to enjoy.

Artists mingled with attendees, and some were even working on their next pieces during the festival. Lynda Kodwyck paints portraits and seascapes and was working on a portrait of her granddaughter during the festival. For her, she wants her work to dig deep.

“I’m always after expression,” she said.

The art festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.