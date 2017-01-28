 Skip to main content
James Mosler makes a vessel out of aluminum. He was one of more than 175 artists who displayed work at St. Armands Circle over the weekend.

Artists bring creativity to St. Armands

James Mosler makes a vessel out of aluminum. He was one of more than 175 artists who displayed work at St. Armands Circle over the weekend.

Lynda Kodwyck paints a portrait of her granddaughter. Kodwyck specializes in original fine art portraits and seascapes.

Lynda Kodwyck paints a portrait of her granddaughter. Kodwyck specializes in original fine art portraits and seascapes.

St. Armands visitors filled the park on Jan. 28 to admire the work of more than 175 artists.

St. Armands visitors filled the park on Jan. 28 to admire the work of more than 175 artists.

Steel Alive works hung around St. Armands Circle for the annual Winter Art Festival. The pieces are created by Courtney and Rommel Ricaurte.

Steel Alive works hung around St. Armands Circle for the annual Winter Art Festival. The pieces are created by Courtney and Rommel Ricaurte.

Ancizar Marin, a sculptor, had various pieces of work on display, including this clown. He also had skateboarders and other figures displayed.

Ancizar Marin, a sculptor, had various pieces of work on display, including this clown. He also had skateboarders and other figures displayed.

Butterfly sculpture by Ancizar Marin hung on boards in St. Armands Circle Park. Marin was one of more than 175 artists who displayed work at St. Armands Circle over the weekend.

Marc and Kristin DeSantis stand with some of Kristin Desantis’ work. She specializes in contemporary metal.

Marc and Kristin DeSantis stand with some of Kristin Desantis’ work. She specializes in contemporary metal.

Staci and Bill McLauchlan work with digital art. They specialize in transforming original fabric compositions into digital art.

Staci and Bill McLauchlan work with digital art. They specialize in transforming original fabric compositions into digital art.

Jay Luceno, Grace Cuff and Linda Tuff

Jay Luceno, Grace Cuff and Linda Tuff

Keith Herbrand and Glenn Woods of Pottery Boys Clay Studios were two of more than 175 artists who displayed work at St. Armands Circle over the weekend.

Keith Herbrand and Glenn Woods of Pottery Boys Clay Studios were two of more than 175 artists who displayed work at St. Armands Circle over the weekend.

Bamboo Creations by Dan Shafer hung around St. Armands Circle over the weekend. The pieces can serve as planter for various items such as succulents.

Bamboo Creations by Dan Shafer hung around St. Armands Circle over the weekend. The pieces can serve as planter for various items such as succulents.

Toni and Jay Mann of Mannmade Pottery were two of more than 175 artists who displayed work at St. Armands Circle over the weekend.

Toni and Jay Mann of Mannmade Pottery were two of more than 175 artists who displayed work at St. Armands Circle over the weekend.

Original work by more than 175 artists filled the Circle over the weekend.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

St. Armands Circle was a little more vibrant over the weekend.

More than 175 artists displayed their original work around the Circle on Jan. 28 for the annual Winter Art Festival. From bamboo pieces and photography to sculptures and jewelry, the displays brought plenty of variety for everyone to enjoy.

Artists mingled with attendees, and some were even working on their next pieces during the festival. Lynda Kodwyck paints portraits and seascapes and was working on a portrait of her granddaughter during the festival. For her, she wants her work to dig deep.

“I’m always after expression,” she said.

The art festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.

