The twelve days of Christmas are over, and All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church celebrated Epiphany with a proper gathering.

Epiphany concluded the twelve days of Christmas on Jan. 6, and members of All Angels by the Sea gathered for a concert and pot-luck dinner in honor of the occasion.

The church’s choir performed secular music and “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas,” a musical fable by John Rutter that follows Heinrich Suso, a Dominican abbot and his donkey, Sigismund, as Heinrich tries to figure out the correct ending to “In Dulci Jubilo” after it is sung to him by angels.