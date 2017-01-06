 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The choir of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church performed sacred and secular music during the church’s annual Epiphany celebration.

All Angels by the Sea celebrates Epiphany

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

The choir of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church performed sacred and secular music during the church’s annual Epiphany celebration.

Alison Jones narrates “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas.”

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Alison Jones narrates “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas.”

Dale Hooey plays the piano during the church’s Epiphany concert. Although the concert is an annual event, the songs and performances change each year.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Dale Hooey plays the piano during the church’s Epiphany concert. Although the concert is an annual event, the songs and performances change each year.

After the concert, guests enjoyed dinner in the parish hall. Poinsettias adorned each table in the hall.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

After the concert, guests enjoyed dinner in the parish hall. Poinsettias adorned each table in the hall.

Dorothy Cole and Elaine Smith

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Dorothy Cole and Elaine Smith

Daphne Walker and Brooke Dixon

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Daphne Walker and Brooke Dixon

Pat Anderson and Sylvia Thompson who played the organ and acted as Sigismund the donkey during “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas.”

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Pat Anderson and Sylvia Thompson who played the organ and acted as Sigismund the donkey during “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas.”

David and B.J. Bishop

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

David and B.J. Bishop

C.J. Nager and Don Judd

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

C.J. Nager and Don Judd

Gail Ashley, Alison Jones and Elyse and Ed Rogers

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Gail Ashley, Alison Jones and Elyse and Ed Rogers

Barbara Pickrell, Ginger Shipp and Pam Toft

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Barbara Pickrell, Ginger Shipp and Pam Toft

Don and Lou Getz

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 |

Don and Lou Getz

Buy this Photo
Share
The church celebrated with a concert and pot-luck dinner.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The twelve days of Christmas are over, and All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church celebrated Epiphany with a proper gathering.

Epiphany concluded the twelve days of Christmas on Jan. 6, and members of All Angels by the Sea gathered for a concert and pot-luck dinner in honor of the occasion.

The church’s choir performed secular music and “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas,” a musical fable by John Rutter that follows Heinrich Suso, a Dominican abbot and his donkey, Sigismund, as Heinrich tries to figure out the correct ending to “In Dulci Jubilo” after it is sung to him by angels.

Related Stories