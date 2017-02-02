 Skip to main content
Ricky Perrone, Wes Neichenbauer, Lynne Koy, Betty and Bryan Rowntree and Richard Perrone

Acqua Vita opening brings arts to the bay

The approximately one-acre estate overlooks the Sarasota Bay and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

John Shea and Betty and Bryan Rowntree

Julia Antipova and Kristen Hogentogler

Ellen C. O’Day and Paul and Courtney Tarantino

Live entertainment was performed throughout the whole evening.

Cherie Heasley and Mary Ellen Mancini of SPARCC, which was the charitable introduction of the evening.

Ricky Perrone and Cliff Scholz

The series “27” by Jack Dowd was on display throughout the home.

Deborah Tingley and Cameron Cox

Britney Guertin, Gabriele Vest, Jen Rust and Amanda Chandler

William and Jessica Chase

The approximately one-acre estate overlooks the Sarasota Bay and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

Blair Perrone and Vera Jomisko

Robert Havell, Lisa Havell Murray and Carol Havell

Kristina Eastmond and K.J. Vorndran

Jamie Purmot, Sari Phillips and Sherrill Sokol

Moriah Taliaferro and David Wethington

Jay Miller, Robert Reardon and Anish Patel

SPARCC Board Chairwoman Susan Erhart and Robert and Luisa Goldman

The approximately one-acre estate, located on Gulf of Mexico Drive, overlooks the Sarasota Bay and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.

Lynne Koy of Coldwell Banker hosted the event on the newly finished bay-front estate.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

As the sun set over the Sarasota Bay, the backyard of 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive came to life.

The approximately one-acre estate, called Acqua Vita, was recently completed and to celebrate, Lynne Koy, luxury real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate hosted a night of “Arts on the Bay.”

The evening included entertainment from Babyl Musical Trio, Dynasty Dance Club and Tap Snap Phototainment as well as the display of artist Jack Dowd’s “27” series.

About two years ago, Koy sold the land to Perrone Construction and Rowntree Enterprises. The home was completed in 2016 by a collaboration of Perrone Construction and Clifford M. Scholz Architects.

The estate has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, 7,250 square-feet of interior space with 4,000 square feet in additional space including terraces and garages. It is on the market for $8.4 million.

