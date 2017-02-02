Acqua Vita opening brings arts to the bay

As the sun set over the Sarasota Bay, the backyard of 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive came to life.

The approximately one-acre estate, called Acqua Vita, was recently completed and to celebrate, Lynne Koy, luxury real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate hosted a night of “Arts on the Bay.”

The evening included entertainment from Babyl Musical Trio, Dynasty Dance Club and Tap Snap Phototainment as well as the display of artist Jack Dowd’s “27” series.

About two years ago, Koy sold the land to Perrone Construction and Rowntree Enterprises. The home was completed in 2016 by a collaboration of Perrone Construction and Clifford M. Scholz Architects.

The estate has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, 7,250 square-feet of interior space with 4,000 square feet in additional space including terraces and garages. It is on the market for $8.4 million.