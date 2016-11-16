Youth football and cheerleading championships come to Lakewood Ranch

The Manatee YMCA will host the American Youth Football (AYF) and American Youth Cheerleading (AYC) Southeast Regional Championships in Lakewood Ranch from Nov. 17 through Nov. 21.

The football games will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Premier Sports Campus.

Cheerleading events will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Braden River High School.

A “Champions Bash” will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m on Friday at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA. The event will feature a dance party with a DJ, a dive in movie, climbing wall, inflatable obstacle course and inflatable dodge ball. Tickets for the event will be $8 in advance, $11 at the door, and $4 for children ages 6 and under.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their "Bucs RV" and Play 60 drills at the Champions Bash, and will have a table at the AYF Championships on Saturday for special offers and giveaways.

For more information, contact the Manatee YMCA at 941-798-9622 or visit manateeymca.org.