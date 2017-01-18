SMS presents deputy with sweet surprise and Orioles spring training tickets go on sale.

SMS presents deputy with sweet surprise

Sarasota Middle School faculty thanked School Resource Deputy Chip Kuentzel with a large cookie cake on Friday, Jan. 13. The celebration was in honor of First Responders Appreciation week, which took place from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.

Play Ball!

The Orioles are migrating back to the nest for spring training. Tickets for this year’s season will go on sale Jan. 21. The season begins on Feb. 26 when the Baltimore Orioles open against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Anyone interested in buying tickets can purchase them by phone by calling 222-2802 for individual tickets or 893-6300 for season passes and group tickets. Tickets can also be purchased online at orioles.com/spring.