League of Woman Voters of Sarasota County names woman of the year and Southeastern Guide Dogs make adorable cameo in Super Bowl commercial.

Game Day Glory

If the Super Bowl is all about the commercials, keep your eyes peeled for some adorable local superstars.

Southeastern Guide Dogs will be featured in two “Pup Close and Personal” commercials for Subaru during Sunday’s game.

League of Woman Voters names Woman of the Year

The League of Woman Voters selected Shannon Staub, founding president of the Library Foundation of Sarasota, as its 2017 Woman of the Year.

“It is rare to find a woman with Shannon’s achievements serving the public good with such grace. It is the privilege of the League of Women Voters of Sarasota County to honor her,” Phyllis Vogel, president of the League of Women Voters of Sarasota County, said in a statement.

This is the first year the league has given the award.