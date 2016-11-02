Your Calendar: Doggone Good Time: An Evening to Benefit Donte’s Den

Thursday, Nov. 3

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Mix and Mingle

Takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Whitney Beach Plaza, 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Enjoy small bites from Longbeach Cafe and complimentary beer and wine from LBK Liquors while experiencing the shops and restaurants at the plaza. There will also be giveaways and a Tocara jewelry collection displayed at Design 2000 for Hair and Nails. For more information, call 383-2466.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Lord’s Warehouse Reopening

Opens at 9 a.m. at the south end of the Longboat Island Chapel campus behind the parking lot, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The thrift shop is opening its doors again after extensive remodeling. Donations of gently used clothing, books, furniture, household goods and small appliances are being accepted. The sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Various items will be discounted by 50%. Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491.

Ferraris on the Circle

Takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. More than 75 Ferraris will be on display and will compete for the “Best of Show” title. For more information, call 727-460-8998.

Doggone Good Time: An Evening to Benefit Donte’s Den

Takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cedars Cafe, 645 Cedars Court, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Donte’s Den. Gourmet food, wine and beer are included. Live music will be performed by the Big Z Band. Tickets are $50. Call Sandra Ceshker at 356-8971 or email [email protected].

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade and Honor Program

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Bay Isles Road, followed by the honor program at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road. All veterans are welcome to participate and walk in the parade and attend the program. The parade will begin at Bank of America and end at the temple’s entrance. Refreshments will follow the honor program. For more information, contact Gene Luca at 609-605-7025 or Chris Lake at 806-9062.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $8. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone at 383-6493.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904- 610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.