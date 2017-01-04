Your Calendar: Circus Ring of Fame

Looking Ahead:

Saturday, Jan. 14

Circus Ring of Fame

Takes place at 2 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. The Sarasota Circus Band will begin performing at 1:15 p.m. The 30th annual Circus Ring of Fame will recognize those who have made significant contributions to the circus. For more information visit circusringoffame.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Longboat Key Democratic Club

Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Portofino Restaurant of the Longboat Key Club, 2600 Harbourside Drive. The speaker will be James Joseph, former ambassador to South Africa and professor emeritus of public policy at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University. Cost is $30. For information, call Lois Barson at 383-9893.

Lecture Series at the Longboat Key Education Center

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The first lecture in the series, “Serious Ideas but Silly Sentences,” will explore common communication errors and take serious and humorous looks at communication in the 21st century. Dr. Robert Parkinson will conduct the lecture. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 383-8811.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Issues and Eggs

Takes place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at The Lazy Lobster of Longboat Key, 5350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Enjoy a free breakfast buffet and listen to Chuck Whittall, president of Unicorp National Developments Inc. speak about The Colony redevelopment plan. Call 387-9000.

Longevity Series

Takes place at 2 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Kathleen Dowling-Singh, author of "Death and Dying," "The Grace of Aging" and "The Grace in Living," will be speaking. Call 383-8161.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Networking at Noon

Takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cafe L’Europe, 431 St. Armands Circle. Enjoy lunch while networking with fellow Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for guests and future members. Call 383-2466.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Poetry Group

Take place at 10 a.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road beginning Jan.9. David Rice will lead the class that will meet the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Call 383-8161.

Memoir Writing Class

Take place at 10 a.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road beginning Jan. 16. David Rice will lead the class that will meet the first and third Mondays of the month. Call 383-8161.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Lord’s Warehouse

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south end of the Longboat Island Chapel campus behind the parking lot, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be sold. Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491.

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $8. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 383-6493.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Duplicate Bridge

Takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Participate in American Contract Bridge League open pairs duplicate bridge games. Cost is $10 per game. Call Susan Brill at 216-9600 for more information.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Beginner Zumba

Takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The class combines Latin-inspired with low-impact aerobics, strengthening and more. Cost is $10. Call 383-6493 or email [email protected].

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.

Tai Chi

Takes place at 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 13 at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. The class is open to all and will include gentle exercises for all ages. There is no cost. Call 383-8161.

Sundays

Christ Teens Program

Takes places at 10 a.m. at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The group is open to ages 12 to 18. The program includes a discussion on faith, life and the participants’ futures. Ideas from the Bible and the Christian church will be shared. Call 383-8833.