World Rowing Championships mascot name list down to five

After hundreds of online submissions, the 2017 World Rowing Championships pelican mascot is one step closer to having a permanent name. It is now up to the world to decide which one of these five names is best for the feathered friend.

The final five name possibilities are Rowan, Scully, Oarson, Paddles and Skylar.

Voting will begin on Monday, Jan. 9 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The winning name will be announced in the 2017 World Rowing Championships electronic newsletter at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

To vote for your favorite, please visit https://www.allcounted.com/s?did=s14mrop61muzp.