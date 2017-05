+Winning Gold

Six-year-old Longboat Key resident Zuleika Zunz took home the gold over the weekend.

Zuleika won the gold medal in the Basic 1 figure skating competition at the Sunshine State Games in Ellenton. Congrats, Zuleika!

+Turtle Tracks

Week of May 14-20

2017 2016

Nests 40 28

False Crawls 45 38

Total as of May 20

2017 2016

Nests 58 41

False Crawls 60 49

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory