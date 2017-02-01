Whitney Beach aces tennis court renovation

Whitney Beach residents are sure to ace their game on their brand new tennis courts. After three months, renovations on two tennis courts are complete on the property of the Whitney Beach Conservancy. The new courts, which cost around $45,000, came after the old ones were subjected to the woes of bad weather. Contributions for the courts came from members of the Whitney Beach Association and Whitney Beach III who support the conservancy.

For conservancy President Neil Blume, there are two things to look forward to.

“More activity and smiling tennis players,” he said.