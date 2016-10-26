This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 27

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Chamber 4: 'Beautiful Brass'

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, TKTK

$35

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasora Orchestra celebrates the beauty of brass at this closing chamber concert. Featuring four horns, three trumpets, two trombones, bass trombone, tuba, timpani and percussion, this performance will be a musical journey through Armenia, Italy and France.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Halloween Costume Contest

7 p.m. JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

JDub's hosts its third annual Halloween costume contest, featuring a special draft release and prizes for first, second and third place winners, as well as a group-costume prize. Event also features live music by Babyl.





Halloween Party

7 p.m. at Calusa Brewing Co., 5701 Derek Ave.

Free

Call 922-8150.

Calusa Brewing Co. will award prizes for best — and worst — Halloween costumes and serve up a test batch of its limited imperial stout release.

Last Caress, Surfin' Dead, Bony Fiend and Frenzied Passions

8 p.m. at Kelly's Live, 2525 S Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 210-3605.

Kelly's Live kicks off its weekend of Halloween festivities with drink specials, contests and music by Last Caress, a tribute to pioneers of horror-punk, The Misfits.

Mary Chapin Carpenter

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$36 to $61

Call 953-3368.

Boasting 14 albums, five Grammys and an induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter stops in Sarasota to perform her brand of country music.

Hail Dale, Go Man and Quint and His Orca

9 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Three local rock bands take the stage for a night of original music.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Sip the Sunshine

Noon at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

$25 to $45

Visit Sipthesunshine.com

Suncoast Festivals hosts this inaugural beer festival and tribute to Florida's booming craft beer industry. Featuring exclusively Florida breweries, this festival will also include food from top Sarasota chefs and live music by Have Gun Will Travel, The Heavy Pets and headliner Blues Traveler.

Halloween Block Party and Costume Contest

6 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 366-5969.

Gator Club hosts this annual block party, which features two costume contests, live music, photo booths and local food trucks.

Mandeville Beer Garden Movie Night

7 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free

Call 954-8688.

Catch an outdoor double-feature movie night, featuring "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Halloween," as food, gift bags and swag and special releases from Sweetwater Brewing Co. The evening also features a costume contest with the chance to win a Sweetwater paddleboard.



Black Diamond Burlesque's Haunted Masquerade

8 p.m. at Cock & Bull Pub, 975 Cattlemen Road

$20 in advance; $25 at the door

Call 363-1262.

Black Diamond Burlesque's annual Halloween show is one of the wildest of the year. Enjoy a tantalizing show, fireside and under the stars, featuring special guests. Costumes encouraged.

Haunted House

8 p.m. at Servandos,1525 4th St.

Free for costumes guests

Call 954-7400.

Celebrate the holiday in style with Servandos. This party features 13 DJs performing a variety of styles.

Giving Hunger the Boos

8:30 p.m. at The Francis, 1289 N. Palm Ave

$25

Call 552-9650.

Reverend Barry and Funktastic Soul, featuring the Hellacious Horns, throws this Halloween party in celebration of the release of its debut CD. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mayors Feed the Hungry Program.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Giving Hunger the Blues

Noon at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$10 to $35

Visit givinghungertheblues.org

This annual charity concert and block party is back, this time in a new location, featuring three stages of live music, food, drink and other demonstrations. Proceeds benefit the Mayor's Feed the Hungry Program and the Women's Resource Center.

Garden Music Series

1p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$19; free for members; $10 for member guests and $6 for kids

Call 366-5731.

For the last installment of Selby's Garden Music Series, the Great Lawn will feature a performance by Kim Betts and the Gamble Creek Band.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Halloween Lip Synch

9 p.m. at Growlers Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Just because Halloween falls on a Monday doesn't mean you can't still party. Step onstage and lip synch along to your favorite songs, then stick around for the costume contest.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

Capitol Steps

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$31 to $41

Call 953-3368.

Nothing like a little comic relief to ease the tension surrounding this election season. Capitol Steps brings its humorous political act to the Van Wezel, where it will perform from its catalogue of more than 35 albums.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Letterpress Luncheon with Kathryn Hunter

11:30 a.m. at Ringling College Letterpress and Book Arts Center, 1229 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Free

Call 309-4049.

Visiting artist Kathryn Hunter demonstrates her most prominently featured techniques, including paper cutting, relief printing, wool and silk, embroidery, steel, letterpress, drawing and wax.