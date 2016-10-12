This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 13

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Wine and Dine: Donte's Den Benefit

6:30 p.m. at Made Restaurant, 1990 Main St.

$130

Call 953-2900.

Made Chef Mark Woodruff hosts a limited-seating charity wine dinner, benefiting Donte's Den, a nonprofit that provides housing for dogs who are separated from their owners. Ticket includes dinner and a gift bag featuring gift cards to local businesses. Reservations recommended.

A Date For Goodness Sake

7 p.m. at McCurdys Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20 to $50

Call 925-3869.

Local bachelors pair up with their favorite nonprofits for a live bachelor auction, featuring LuLu and Cliff Roles as the evening's master of ceremonies. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

RIAF Opening Night: A Night in Brazil

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$80; $72 for members

Call 359-5700.

The Ringling International Arts Festival kicks off its celebration of performing arts from around the world with an evening in the museum courtyard filled with the music and dance of Brazil. Dendê and Band, known for its percussion and blend of samba, rumba, Afrobeat and funk, will perform. Enjoy Brazilian cuisine with an open beer and wine bar.







Drive-In Movie Night: 'Young Frankenstein'

8:45 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Celebrate the life and comic genius of the late Gene Wilder with a drive-in-style movie night in the JDub's beer garden, featuring a screening of "Young Frankenstein." Food vendors will be onsite, and beer will be available in the taproom.



FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Urban Rooftop Yoga

7:30 p.m. at Studio South Fitness, 55 S. Palm Ave.

$15 in advance; $20 at the door

Call 365-4584.

Studio South and The Yoga Shack partner up for an evening of yoga overlooking downtown Sarasota. Stick around after the class for a social hour featuring champagne and light snacks.

Montgomery Gentry

7 p.m. at White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road

$35 in advance; $40 at the door

Call 927-6655.

Country music duo Montgomery Gentry, known for hits including "If You Ever Stop Loving Me" and "Roll with Me," stop in Sarasota for a set at White Buffalo.

'17 Border Crossings'

5 and 8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$35

Call 360-7399.

Award-winning director and actor Thaddeus Phillips presents a theatrical journey, examining imaginary lines and cross-cultural customs. Ringling International Arts Festival runs through Oct. 16.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

5K Zombie Run

9 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

$35 to $60

Call 358-7275.

The 5K Zombie Run returns to Sarasota for a third year. Do your best to outrun a horde of zombies while getting your workout in.



Brew Thru SRQ

1 p.m. at World of Beer Main Street, 1888 Main St.

$70

Visit Brewthrusrq.com

Take a trolley tour through Sarasota, stopping at local breweries and beer bars along the way, including World of Beer Main Street, Calusa Brewing Co., Big Top Brewing Co., JDub's Brewing Co. and Mandeville Beer Garden.



The Allison Event

5 p.m. at Calusa Brewing Co., 5701 Derek Ave.

Free

Call 922-8150.

Calusa Brewing Co. teams up with Aloe Organics to create a custom beer to honor the late Allison Francis Hall Nelson and raise money to fight cancer and spread awareness. The inaugural release of this annual October beer, called "Allison," will be a rosemary, lemon peel and hibiscus wheat beer, made with organic rosemary from Aloe farm. Proceeds from the beer will benefit Young Survival Coalition.

Celtic Thunder

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$56 to $96

Call 953-3368.

Celebrate Irish and Celtic music with both lively, fast-paced songs as well as slower, classic ballads. The Celtic Thunder vocalists are backed by the eight-piece Celtic Thunder Band on strings, guitars, percussion, whistles, pipes and more.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Garden Music Series: Perlman Music Program

1 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$6 to $19

Call 366-5731.

Enjoy an outdoor concert by the Perlman Music Program, which brings the world’s most talented young classical musicians to perform, from soloists to quartets.

Quintessential Quartets

4 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$35 to $45

Call 953-4252.

Celebrate classic chamber works, including Beethoven’s Piano Quintet, Weber's Clarinet Quintet and Gabrieli's Canzona per Sonare No. 2.



LMn03: 'B.A.N.G.S.: Made in America'

5 p.m. at the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$35

Call 360-7399.

Three dancers defy the categorizations of B.A.N.G.S. – beauty, age, number, goodness and size — in a celebration of female friendship.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

A Taste of Sarasota

5 p.m. at White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road

$8

Call 927-6655.

Treat yourself at this 26th annual fall food event featuring more than 14 local restaurants serving up taste-sized portions. Ticket includes all you can eat.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Selby's Secret Garden Sunsets

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with admission

Call 366-5731.

Enjoy a serene sunset while exploring the Selby Conservatory and garden grounds.