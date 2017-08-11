Water tower to bear Visit Sarasota County logo

A water tower on the east side of I-75 will soon be a beacon to interstate drivers passing through town, which local tourism officials hope can enticing them to stop off in Sarasota.

The Visit Sarasota County logo will be painted on the tower, according to a press release, in order to create a “sense of place.”

Painting began Aug. 11 on the large blue water tower that sits on the east side of I-75, between the University Parkway and Fruitville Road exits, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 18.

Two logos will be painted on the tower, so it will be visible to drivers going both north and south. Approximately 134,000 vehicles pass the tower daily, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to the release from Visit Sarasota, the logo will “easily be viewed by those athletes and spectators” in town for the World Rowing Championship on Sept. 24 through Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park. The release said the tower will be visible from the park.