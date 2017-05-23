US Lacrosse honors two Riverview players, coach

US Lacrosse announced its postseason awards, and three key pieces of the Riverview boys program were honored.

- Senior defenseman Max Drewett was named to the 2017 All-American team.

- Senior attacker Jesse Clark was named to the 2017 All-Academic team.

- Coach Pete deLisser was named a 2017 Coach of the Year.

The Riverview lacrosse program played its first game in 2016. This past season, its first with playoff eligibility, the program advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling 9-8 to Barron Collier.