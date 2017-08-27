UPDATE: Manatee County opens shelter, closes four roads due to flooding

In response to flooding conditions caused by the heavy rains, Manatee County Emergency Management has opened St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 63rd Ave. W., Bradenton, as a temporary shelter for anyone whose home has been flooded.

According to a release, Manatee County Area Transit buses are transporting displaced residents to the shelter on Sunday.



Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris, in a release, said the church should be a last resort for anyone seeking temporary shelter. "We always urge people to seek lodging where they'll be most comfortable," Burris said. "We're assisting anyone who needs help to the emergency shelter, but your best bet is to stay in a more familiar place with family or friends."



Manatee County, according to the release, closed four roads as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Creekwood Boulevard at State Road 70, Tara Boulevard south of State Road 70, Morgan Johnson Road at State Road 64 and Orlando Avenue from Fifth Street West to Orlando Circle. Public Works officials noted that several other roads are under water and should be avoided.



For more information, visit online at www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.