Unlikely stars emerge for Riverview football

When asked if he thought his players could defeat first-round playoff opponent Olympia by 31 points, like they did on Nov. 11, Riverview head football coach Todd Johnson gave a resounding “Yes!”

It appears plenty of confidence is hovering over the Ram Bowl in 2016.

The 56-25 win was the program’s first playoff win since 2004, when Riverview beat rival Sarasota 23-0. Against Olympia, Riverview was up 49-0 at the half.

Olympia quarterback Joe Milton holds offers from the University of South Carolina and Iowa State, and the Rams, now 9-1, forced him into three interceptions.

The Titans had no shot against this Rams team, which is impressive considering the program’s recent history. Riverview won as many games during the regular season, eight, as it did in the past two seasons combined.

Johnson said he could tell during spring practices this year’s team had a chance to be special. He saw talented athletes all over the field. However, the biggest difference between this year’s Riverview team and past teams, Johnson said, is not one of talent, but of belief.

If You Go WHAT: Riverview (9-1) vs. Dr. Phillips (9-2) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 WHERE: Riverview High School STAKES: Second round of the Class 8A playoffs RIVERVIEW KEY PLAYERS: Mike Welcer, QB; Vince Sellers, S DR. PHILLIPS KEY PLAYERS: Marvin Washington, QB; Nick Smith, LB

“We were in a lot of games last year, but these guys have the confidence to win,” Johnson said.

This year’s Rams squad also has a bit of magic about it. On paper, the team’s roster does not look like that of a dominant team, yet Riverview has consistently smashed its opponents.

Take, for example, their senior quarterback, Mike Welcer. Last season, Welcer played more as a tight end and on special teams than he did at quarterback after Dominic Caldwell, now at Florida International University, beat him out for the job. This year, Welcer was handed the job in the spring, and he’s run with it, literally.

Welcer is part of a multi-headed, monstrous option attack that is the heart and soul of the Rams. His 40-yard touchdown dash on Riverview’s first possession of the second half against Olympia effectively put the game away. Welcer has done that time and again this season. When he needs to throw, he’s been effective if not always efficient. Junior Mike Van Ness and freshman Malachi Wideman are some of his favorite targets.

Welcer feels he has gotten better throughout the year, but said, “I think everyone’s game has improved. I just feed off them. I just do what they do.”

Riverview senior quarterback Mike Welcer runs for a 40-yard touchdown against Olympia.

Then, there is Ali Boyce. The sophomore running back is undersized at 5-foot-6, 175 pounds, but runs with great vision and never goes down on the first hit. He was a heavy contributor last season as a freshman, and this season he has taken his game to the next level.

Senior Vince Sellers, who transferred to Riverview from Booker before last season, does a bit of everything for the Rams. He is a strong safety with a knack for big interceptions and acts as the team’s return man. He took a punt 75-yards to the house against Olympia. Sellers also plays offensively as a wide receiver and occasionally takes handoffs out of the backfield, adding another weapon to Riverview’s vaunted running game.

Defensively, Johnson pointed out senior linebacker A.J. Franco as someone who has improved as the year has progressed. The Rams rotate as many as 20 players on defense, Johnson said, yet they only allowed more than 25 points just once during the regular season. That is a sign of the quality depth Riverview has developed under Johnson, the former Chicago Bears and St. Louis Rams defensive back.

Those pieces are the backbone of the best Riverview team in 10 years. Their system fits their players’ strengths perfectly, and that makes them dangerous.

They also have great chemistry. After the Olympia game, Johnson finished up his remarks to his team and stepped away, his assistant coaches following suit. None of the players budged. Instead, Sellers moved to the front of the semicircle and led his teammates in a raucous chant. During these times, the team is all-smiles. It becomes obvious that past challenges have brought them closer together.

“The loss to Palm Harbor kind of set us back, but I felt like it made us better,” Welcer said. “It helped us click as a team and made us hungrier. When we beat Manatee, that’s when I knew (the team could make noise in the playoffs).”

Dr. Phillips is up next for the Rams. Johnson knows that the Panthers could wake Riverview up from its dream.

“They have a heck of a program,” Johnson said. “They’ve got athletes all over the place. They’re a powerhouse in one of the best districts in the state. We’re going to have our hands full, but we’re going to do our best.”

A loss on Friday would not diminish the Rams’ accomplishments this season. They have surpassed all expectations and rekindled excitement for football at Riverview.